Hogs Pick Up Another Conference Series, SEC West Rival Awaits

By Graham Smithson
arkansasfight.com
 1 day ago

The Diamond Hogs closed out another SEC matchup with a series win over the Missouri Tigers over the weekend. This time, the Hogs won the series opener on Friday night before a Missouri win on Saturday forced a rubber match. A few Tiger errors transitioned to timely Razorback hits to scratch...

www.arkansasfight.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
CHICAGO, IL

