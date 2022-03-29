ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale rejects luxury golf present from Wales squad because he already has every bit of gear going

By Philip Cadden
 1 day ago

GARETH BALE had to decline a golf-themed present from his Wales team-mates - because he already has all the gear he needs!

Dragons stars wanted to club together to buy their skipper a gift related to his sporting hobby after he reached 100 caps in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PLXE_0eswRooY00
Wales captain Gareth Bale is a handy golfer and a huge fan of the sport Credit: Alamy Live News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVPtu_0eswRooY00
Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey is eyeing up a 42nd clean sheet for the Dragons tonight when he wins his 100th cap Credit: Reuters

But the Real Madrid superstar had to politely decline the offer as there is not a club, ball or any other bit of golfing kit he does not already have in his bag.

Keeper Wayne Hennessey, who will become the third player to reach 100 caps for Wales in tonight's friendly against the Czech Republic, revealed the gesture was well received anyway.

He said: "We asked about the golf situation but he's got absolutely everything! He only goes for a special brand, which is TaylorMade.

"We said, 'We'll get you this, we'll get you that', but he said, 'I don’t need it - I've already got it!"

Wales captain Bale will be on the bench following his two-goal heroics against Austria on Thursday put Wales into a World Cup play-off final.

And that means Burnley keeper Hennessey, 35, will wear the armband on his landmark night.

The former Wolves and Crystal Palace star says he is not fussed about getting a congratulatory gift either.

The only reward he wants is a clean sheet against the Czechs which will be his 42nd for his country.

Wales' legendary 92-cap keeper Neville Southall reckons Hennessey can kick on and reach 150 internationals.

Hennessey added: "I'm not sure about 150 but that’s nice coming from Nev. He’s my hero. He was one of the best in the world.

"I'm going to keep going and represent my country for as long as I can. I want to keep playing well, and I always like clean sheets."

