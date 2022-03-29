Roman Abramovich attends Ukraine peace talks in Turkey after suspected poisoning, Chilwell updates – transfer news live

CHELSEA owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly been a victim of a 'suspected poisoning' following peace talks in Ukraine earlier this month.

It's been said that the Russian oligarch and at least two other peace negotiators suffered symptoms such as peeling skin and tearing eyes.

However, the Blues owner was pictured with Turkish officials in Istanbul today as he attended further peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell has been criticised by animal welfare groups after being caught on video having a tug of war with a tiger.

And the four parties battling it out for the ownership of Chelsea will learn which of them has the backing of Raine Group next month.

Werner ready to walk

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is reportedly ready to QUIT the club - but it will take a £33million bid to snare him.

The 26-year-old has been in and out of the team this season following the £97.5m signing of Romelu Lukaku, writes JOHN HUTCHINSON.

Neither have really impressed so far for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

And according to German website Sport 1, Werner is ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

The former RB Leipzig star has had discussions with his adviser Volker Struth on plans "to leave London".

Werner has recently admitted that Germany's tactics suit him better than Tuchel's at Chelsea.

The goal-shy forward netted a rare effort against Israel at the weekend as Hansi Flick's side ran out 2-0 winners.

Werner has surprisingly scored six goals in his last six caps - compared to none in his last eight Premier League outings for Chelsea.

Asked about this quirk, the former RB Leipzig ace said: "There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better.

"Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals.

"I feel very comfortable here."

Werner has scored seven times in 28 appearances for Chelsea this season, with only one goal coming in the Prem.

Ampadu the 'Nutmeg King'

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu is the nutmeg king - the Wales star, who is on a season-long loan at Serie A club Venezia, megged Chris Mepham THREE times in training on Monday.

Ampadu's skill had his Welsh team-mates roaring with laughter as they prepared for tonight's friendly against the Czech Republic.

The megs came as Robert Page's squad went into rondos of nine players - seven on the outside with two in the middle - which is seen as a fun warm-up exercise.

And that's where Bournemouth centre-back Mepham got caught out by a cheeky treble from Ampadu when he placed the ball through his legs.

Ampadu, 21, posted a video of his silky skills on his Instagram page with the caption "X3" followed by a nuts emoji and green tick.

Wales team-mates joined in the ribbing of Mepham with David Brooks, a pal for club and country but currently recovering from blood cancer, tagged the defender and posted: "Is that you?"

Mepham jokingly denied being megged and replied: "Obviously not".

But Harry Wilson, Neco Williams and Dan James all piled in to join the banter.

Ampadu has made 23 appearances for Venezia in Italy this season.

It is not known what future plans Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has for versatile Amapdu at Stamford Bridge next term.

Canoville meets Ricketts

Chelsea’s first black player, Paul Canoville, has emerged as a key figure in the sale of the club.

Last Thursday, Canoville held hour-long meeting at Stamford Bridge with controversial potential buyer Tom Ricketts, according to the Mirror.

Ricketts is trying to calm Chelsea fans’ fears over racism and anti Muslim issues.

Canoville said: “As the club’s official ambassador on racism – I was grateful to be asked for my views on the sale.

“I was pleased to meet with Mr Ricketts and expressed my concerns over some of his family’s members‘ public statements.

“I was reassured by his response.”

Declan Rice tipped for England captaincy

West Ham legend Julian Dicks says he would be “very surprised” if Chelsea target Declan Rice doesn’t captain England in the future.

Dicks was a Hammers coach under Slaven Bilic when a then 18-year-old Rice was handed his Premier League debut in the 2-1 win over Burnley in 2017.

Rice’s exemplary leadership both on and off the pitch has stretched further than just Rush Green and the London Stadium.

Hammers icon Dicks too believes that Rice’s day of leading the Three Lions will come.

Speaking to SunSport on whether he thinks Rice will be a future England captain ahead of a Masters Football event in association with Bookmakers.com, Dicks said: “Absolutely. I was a coach at West Ham when Slav gave him his debut.

“The easiest thing I can say about Declan is he just keeps everything simple.

“He wins the ball and gives it simple.

“I did the Man Utd vs West Ham game at Old Trafford (this season).

“And even though West Ham got beat, Declan was immense, and I mean head and shoulders above everybody else on that pitch, in my opinion.

“He won every ball. Where the ball was he won it and he’d just give it.

“So yeah, I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t an England captain in the future.”

Barca legend hails England pair

Reece James has many admirers, but few are as impressive as one of the best right-backs the game has ever seen.

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has revealed he has been wowed by the Chelsea star's technique and strength despite his young age.

The Brazilian was speaking to FourFourTwo, and picked out 22-year-old James and his England teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold as two of his favourite right-backs in the modern game.

Alves referred to Alexander-Arnold's 'world-class skills' while also reserving a mention for Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi.

Season ticket holders can attend

Chelsea have announced that season ticket holders at Stamford Bridge WILL be able to attend their remaining Premier League games this season, but they will not be allowed to sell any further tickets for their home games.

The club announced the news on their official website, and confirmed they had 'received an amendment to the UK Government general licence'.

The amendment means the Blues are now able to sell tickets to supporters for upcoming cup games, including their FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace, and the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.

Captain Cesar triggers contract extension

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has triggered a one-year contract extension - but may still leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Spanish defender's deal was due to expire in June but - due to the number of appearances he has made this season - has automatically signed on for another 12 months.

The clause is said to have been set prior to the club being sanctioned by the government.

However, despite the updated deal, Azpilicueta remains a serious transfer target for Barcelona with Mundo Deportivo suggesting that the LaLiga giants are more than prepared to pay a fee for the 32-year-old.

Final four to meet club bosses

The four remaining bidders for Chelsea will travel to London to meet with club officials for face-to-face talks.

The Evening Standard report that the shortlisted quartet will sit down with chairman Bruce Buck, director Marina Granovskaia, chief executive Guy Lawrence and, perhaps, even manager Thomas Tuchel to outline their plans for the future.

Raine Group, the merchant bank overseeing the sale, recently announced that the four parties had until April 11 to submit their revised bids for the London outfit.

Raine have also indicated that they will present their preferred bid to the UK government and the Premier League on April 18 with the intention of processing a sale before the end of this season.

Poisoned Roman snapped in Instanbul

Roman Abramovich has been pictured for the first time since it emerged he was supposedly poisoned in Ukraine.

The sanctioned billionaire Chelsea owner was seen bleary eyed in Istanbul ahead of the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The two countries are locked in discussions, which are being hosted by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The outgoing Chelsea owner has been trying to broker a deal to end the war but it emerged on Monday that he was 'poisoned' while in Kyiv talking to Ukrainian officials.

Abramovich is said to have gone blind for several hours as skin peeled off his hands and face.

Blues helped by Hammer blow

Chelsea will renew their efforts to sign Jules Kounde this summer, and could prove successful thanks to a helping hand from one of their rivals.

The Blues attempted to bring the centre-back to Stamford Bridge last summer, but their bids were knocked back by Sevilla.

However, after West Ham stunned the Spanish side by eliminating them from the Europa League, the defender looks destined to depart.

Spanish publication Sport (via The Daily Star) report that the LaLiga club are 'doomed to sell' Kounde after their European exit.

Of course, a deal at Chelsea's end is dependent on the smooth takeover of the club, and their prospective new owners giving it the green light to proceed.

Dortmund fancy nice little Werner

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly preparing to bring Timo Werner back to Germany after a disappointing two-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The striker has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League since joining the Blues for £47million in 2020, scoring just seven times in 49 appearances.

Following another goal for his country on international duty, Werner admitted that 'things aren’t going the way [he’d] like at Chelsea', and that he feels much more 'comfortable' playing for Germany.

According to 90min, Bundesliga giant Dortmund have told officials at Stamford Bridge to keep them updated on Werner's availability as he remains one of the top targets.

Cole 'nervous' on England duty

England boss Gareth Southgate says retired England hero Joe Cole was 'nervous' when asked to present shirts to Three Lions debutants.

Former West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Cole, 40, was asked to help make it a special occasion for new players in Southgate's national squad.

Speaking as part of the promotion for McDonald’s free Fun Football sessions, Southgate said: “I think the nice part before the Covid restrictions was bringing some of the former players back in to present their shirts to the lads making their debuts.

"I've never seen Joe Cole look so nervous. He was more nervous giving somebody else their shirt for their debut than when he was playing himself!"

Guehi approached by Ivory Coast

Chelsea youth team product Marc Guehi might get the chance to switch his allegiance from England to Ivory Coast.

The Crystal Palace defender, 21, made his Three Lions debut in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland.

But he was born in the west African country and - in the build up to England versus Ivory Coast at Wembley on Tuesday - the Ivorians' boss Patrice Beaumelle revealed: "The choice has to come from the heart.

"He will make his own decision. He did well in his first cap for England.

“Maybe we will try for the orange jersey of Ivory Coast - you never know."

Chelsea quartet travel to America

Four Chelsea players not in action for their countries during the international break have travelled to America together, it has been has reported.

Hakim Ziyech, who recently declined a call-up for Morocco, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, un-capped Englishman Trevoh Chalobah, and Spain’s Kepa Arrizabalaga enjoyed the break in each other’s company.

The Chelsea Chronicle’s article says they have ‘decided to spend some time watching an NBA game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena in Florida.’

Terry watches England training

Chelsea legend John Terry watched England's current crop in training for tomorrow's friendly with Ivory Coast.

The retired England skipper, 41, was present to see the Three Lions squad warming up at Tottenham Hotspur’s Enfield HQ.

Abramovich - from orphan to billionaire

The BBC have done a nice feature on how Roman Abramovich went from being a three-year-old orphan to one of the world's richest men.

Chelsea's outgoing Russian owner has seen his club win every trophy available to them since taking over in 2003.

But, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and due to his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abramovich's days in English football look numbered.

The Beeb's article says: "This fall from grace for a man who has dominated British football but sharply divided sports fans in the process will be cheered by some.

"But he has overcome huge challenges before, notably in his early life."

