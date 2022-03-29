ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Beatrice appears to well up as Royal Family pay emotional tribute to her beloved grandfather

By Britta Zeltmann
 1 day ago

PRINCESS Beatrice appeared to well up today as she remembered her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice, 33, was seen wiping away tears as she joined the Queen and other senior royals for Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evxh4_0eswOOb300
Princess Beatrice appeared emotional during the poignant service today Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWcaj_0eswOOb300
The granddaughter of Prince Philip wiped away tears as the service began Credit: BBC

She had arrived at the service earlier with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sitting beside her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

But as the congregation stood for the event to begin, Beatrice appeared visibly emotional, reaching in her handbag for a tissue.

She could then be seen raising her programme to shield herself from view.

It came as her dad, Prince Andrew, was front and centre for the occasion, despite paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

Andrew, in his first public appearance since the settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre, escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey.

The monarch held onto Andrew's elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly and gingerly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand.

They entered via Poets Corner - a shorter route for the Queen's comfort - in a small procession.

The monarch's state limousine had arrived at Poets' Yard entrance with Andrew sat beside her after they travelled from Windsor together.

Inside the abbey, they walked at a slow but steady pace, both looking ahead, and at the end of the aisle they separated - with Andrew giving a last glance to his mother as she turned right.

As the service began, the Prince of Wales leaned over to the Queen and spoke to her briefly.

The Queen then delved into her black Launer handbag for her glasses.

It comes as...

Andrew, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, had a front row seat, sitting next to his brother the Earl of Wessex and across the aisle from his other siblings.

Also among those attending were Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present in honour of their great-grandfather - the first time they have attended a major public church service.

Some 1,800 people packed the gothic church - in marked contrast to Philip's funeral where only 30 were permitted to attend amid Covid restrictions, with the Queen sat alone, masked in mourning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzOUe_0eswOOb300

The monarch, 95, had been determined to make the appearance at the deeply personal and significant occasion on Tuesday in honour of her "strength and stay" Philip - with her attendance only confirmed the same morning.

Tuesday's service is the Queen's first major official engagement outside one of her homes for nearly six months, since she travelled to Cardiff to deliver a speech at the Welsh Senedd on October 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNgKG_0eswOOb300
Beatrice could be seen lifting her programme to shield herself from view Credit: pixel8000

