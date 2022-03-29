ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gennady Golovkin, 39, shows off ripped physique as coach says Canelo ‘waited for him to get old’ before agreeing trilogy

By Jack Figg
 1 day ago

GENNADY GOLOVKIN proved he is still fighting fit - as Canelo Alvarez was accused of dragging out their trilogy.

The boxing rivals are in talks to renew their rivalry in September but have interim bouts in the meantime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLJme_0eswOIIh00
Gennady Golovkin proved he is still fighting fit Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Canelo, 31, returns on May 7 in Las Vegas against WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, 31.

Meanwhile Golovkin, 39, is in action a month beforehand against Ryota Murata, 36, in Japan where he will unify his IBF title with the WBA version.

GGG has been training in Florida for his comeback fight and showed off his remarkable shape as he approaches his 40th birthday next month.

The Kazakh was in 2017 deemed unfortunate to walk away with only a draw against Canelo.

And in the rematch a year later, Golovkin was narrowly beaten by majority decision.

Canelo would then move up in weight, becoming a four-division champ while GGG remained at middleweight without a trilogy forthcoming.

But it is believed the pair have agreed to a third fight almost five years in the making.

It has drawn criticism from boxing trainer Joel Diaz, who claimed Canelo waited for Golovkin to age over the four years since their rematch.

Diaz told Fight Hub TV: "We’ve already seen the first one and the second one.

"If you ask me personally what I think, and you want to hear it without filters, what for? It’s been four years already.

"They waited for him to get old. What for?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YMQU_0eswOIIh00
Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez drew in 2017 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbw4R_0eswOIIh00
Canelo Alvarez won his 2018 rematch with Gennady Golovkin Credit: Getty Images - Getty

