Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew shares sweet photo of her newborn baby son - after welcoming second child with husband Neil Varcoe

Edwina Bartholomew welcomed her second child with husband Neil Varcoe at the start of the month.

And on Tuesday, the Sunrise newsreader revealed she had reached a new milestone as a mother - taking her two young children for a drive in the car.

The 38-year-old shared two photos in which she posed her newborn son, Thomas, and her older child, daughter Molly, two, during the trip.

Mum is the word: Edwina Bartholomew (pictured) welcomed her second child with husband Neil Varcoe at the start of the month. And on Tuesday, the Sunrise newsreader revealed she had reached a new milestone as a mother - taking her two young children for a drive in the car

'Picture 1 - The smug look of a mother who just survived her first solo car trip with a baby and a toddler,' Edwina wrote in her caption.

'Picture 2 - The delirious look of a mother who five minutes into said solo car trip was already in the back seat feeding one child and changing another.'

She added: 'Neil had to drive another car back to the farm. He doesn't know it yet but we are swapping places next time'.

Family: The 38-year-old shared two photos in which she posed her newborn son, Thomas, and her older child, daughter Molly, two, during the trip. All pictured

'The delirious look of a mother who five minutes into said solo car trip was already in the back seat feeding one child and changing another,' she captioned the images

The couple announced the news of their new arrival on Instagram on March 5.

Edwina wrote: 'Some small news from our family. Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe born on the 1st of March, 2022.'

'At such a difficult time for so many, many people, we hope Tom's little face puts a smile on yours,' she added.

Aww: The couple announced the news of their new arrival on Instagram on March 5. Edwina wrote: 'Some small news from our family. Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe born on the 1st of March, 2022'

In February, Edwina filmed her final episode of Sunrise before starting maternity leave.

The Channel Seven reporter announced her pregnancy live on Sunrise last August.

'In developing news, news that will be developing for the next six months, we will be having another baby,' she said.

All together: Edwina and Neil were married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Molly, in December 2019. All pictured

In her final message on Sunrise before starting her maternity leave, Edwina confirmed that she was due on February 21st.

'We're all very excited and the messages from Sunrise viewers have just been so lovely, so thank you so much for all the well wishes,' she said.

Edwina and Neil were married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Molly, in December 2019.