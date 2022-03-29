ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew shares sweet photo of her newborn baby son - after welcoming second child with husband Neil Varcoe

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Edwina Bartholomew welcomed her second child with husband Neil Varcoe at the start of the month.

And on Tuesday, the Sunrise newsreader revealed she had reached a new milestone as a mother - taking her two young children for a drive in the car.

The 38-year-old shared two photos in which she posed her newborn son, Thomas, and her older child, daughter Molly, two, during the trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osea6_0eswO39300
Mum is the word: Edwina Bartholomew (pictured) welcomed her second child with husband Neil Varcoe at the start of the month. And on Tuesday, the Sunrise newsreader revealed she had reached a new milestone as a mother - taking her two young children for a drive in the car

'Picture 1 - The smug look of a mother who just survived her first solo car trip with a baby and a toddler,' Edwina wrote in her caption.

'Picture 2 - The delirious look of a mother who five minutes into said solo car trip was already in the back seat feeding one child and changing another.'

She added: 'Neil had to drive another car back to the farm. He doesn't know it yet but we are swapping places next time'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u12UW_0eswO39300
Family: The 38-year-old shared two photos in which she posed her newborn son, Thomas, and her older child, daughter Molly, two, during the trip. All pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146C95_0eswO39300
'The delirious look of a mother who five minutes into said solo car trip was already in the back seat feeding one child and changing another,' she captioned the images

The couple announced the news of their new arrival on Instagram on March 5.

Edwina wrote: 'Some small news from our family. Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe born on the 1st of March, 2022.'

'At such a difficult time for so many, many people, we hope Tom's little face puts a smile on yours,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9F1q_0eswO39300
 Aww: The couple announced the news of their new arrival on Instagram on March 5. Edwina wrote: 'Some small news from our family. Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe born on the 1st of March, 2022' 

In February, Edwina filmed her final episode of Sunrise before starting maternity leave.

The Channel Seven reporter announced her pregnancy live on Sunrise last August.

'In developing news, news that will be developing for the next six months, we will be having another baby,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxCrs_0eswO39300
 All together: Edwina and Neil were married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Molly, in December 2019. All pictured

In her final message on Sunrise before starting her maternity leave, Edwina confirmed that she was due on February 21st.

'We're all very excited and the messages from Sunrise viewers have just been so lovely, so thank you so much for all the well wishes,' she said.

Edwina and Neil were married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Molly, in December 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3oZ7_0eswO39300
News: The Channel Seven reporter announced her pregnancy live on Sunrise last August

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Heartbroken Lisa Curry arrives at a funeral home with her husband Mark Tabone after announcing her beloved mother Pat had died at age 86

Lisa Curry solemnly arrived at a Sunshine Coast funeral home alongside her husband Mark Tabone on Monday, as she prepares to bid farewell to her beloved mother Pat. The Olympian confirmed on Thursday that her 'ma' had sadly died aged 86, writing on Instagram: 'Our beautiful mum slipped away peacefully this morning. My heart is broken again.'
CELEBRITIES
People

Amy Schumer Shares Hilarious Photo of Son Gene, 2, Climbing on Her While Working from Home

Amy Schumer is giving a hilarious look at life at home with a toddler. On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress and comedian shared a photo on Instagram of her 2-year-old son Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. In the snap, Schumer — who is set to co-host the 94th annual Academy Awards — sat at her laptop struggling to prepare for the Oscars as Gene climbed on her head.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach's rarely-seen daughter shares sweet baby photos for joyous celebration

Amy Robach's daughter Ava melted hearts on Tuesday when she marked a special celebration with some adorable baby photos. The talented offspring shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories of her mom's stylist's little girl Oona in honor of her second birthday. Ava documented precious moments with the toddler, posting snaps from moments they have spent together throughout her life so far.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwina Bartholomew
Person
Hope Solo
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#The Sunrise Newsreader#Channel Seven
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Brian Houston's daughter shares an eyeopening message after finding out about her dad's behaviour that caused him to RESIGN - including being drunk in a woman's hotel room

The daughter of Hillsong founder Brian Houston says she is suffering from 'anguish, humiliation and crushing pain' as her father resigns over alleged 'indiscretions'. The Pentecostal church claimed Houston went into a women's hotel room after drinking at a conference in 2019, and alleged he sent 'inappropriate' texts to another woman.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Reportedly 'Skedaddled' From Oscars Viewing Party After the Slap

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who watched Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony had a reaction to Will Smith’s open-handed slap after Chris Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But if anyone knows the Smith family, they are a tight unit, and that includes Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino. So, how did she feel about the situation? Zampino was not at the Dolby Theatre, but she was watching at the swanky 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and cheering on her ex-husband. After the shocking moment occurred, Zampino didn’t have much of a reaction, according to The Real...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy