ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

19 years at the top: Canon: still #1 for interchangeable lens cameras

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For the 19th year in a row, Canon’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras have maintained their place at the top of the global market. Between 2003 and 2021, Canon has continued to produce groundbreaking camera systems that feature the latest technology, ergonomic designs and that suit the budget of beginner to professional...

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Nikon Z9 vs Sony A1

There was a time when it looked like Sony might steal all of Nikon’s market share from under its nose, introducing a series of well specified full-frame mirrorless cameras to entice photographers away from their DSLRs. However, after a slow start in the mirrorless market, Nikon woke up and...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Kodak Gold 200 film relaunched in 120 format – and 25% cheaper than Portra

Shooting film has seen an incredibly resurgence over the years and today the best film cameras can cost you a pretty penny while looking at medium format film offerings. Now Kodak Moments, a division of Kodak Alaris, wants to help you with the cost of shooting medium format 120 film by continuing the expansion of its color film portfolio, with the launch – or, rather, reintroduction – of Kodak Gold 200 film in a new 120 format 5-roll pro pack for medium format cameras, satisfying consumer demand.
GOLD
Digital Camera World

Is Canon entering the drone market?

It looks like Canon could be entering into the world of drones. The company has just applied for a patent for a small camera equipped with a panning unit that could be mounted on a drone. In the last few years, camera drones have become much more accessible. Since DJI...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Nine new Canon, Nikon and Fuji camera codes registered with certification body (and a Sony lens)

Well, it looks like there’s a flood of new cameras about to come in from Canon, Nikon and Fuji, along with a number of lenses from Canon and Sony, a new speedlight and a Nikon memory card – which I’m guessing is going to be CFexpress. According to Digicame-Info, a screenshot posted to “a huge bulletin board” lists a number of products from the four manufacturers.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Cameras#Slr Cameras#Canon Rebel#Dslr#Eos#Profes
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 & 30T with aerial intelligence

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Not only that, but the M30 drones also get their power from DJI’s latest flight controllers. In fact, DJI’s image transmission and processing technology gives them next-level performance. You’ll enjoy their 6-way sensing and positioning and quad-antenna image transmission. Furthermore, they focus from afar to get precise shots—and the high-res thermal camera and low-light FPV camera sees details even in tough situations. Ensuring you work safely, the M30 Series is compact enough to fit in your backpack and deploy in seconds. Hot-swap batteries, get IP55 ingress protection, use the 7,000 m service ceiling, and push it to the limit with its -20ºC to 50ºC operating temperature.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Video: this is the "Cooke look" loved by filmmakers – 16 new cine lenses launched

Legendary cine lens manufacturer Cooke Optics has announced a new series of full frame cinema lenses, the S8/i range. The lineup features a massive 16 lenses in total, 7 of which are now ready to order and offer full frame production with an all-spherical design, along with an aperture of T1.4 throughout. These currently include 25mm, 32mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, and 135mm focal lengths.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Camera World

Looking for the Instax printer SP1 or Instax Share SP2?

The Instax printer SP1 and Instax Share SP2 were two of our favorite instant printers – along with their successor, the Instax Share SP3. However, both the Instax printer SP1 and Instax Share SP2 have been discontinued. So if you're looking for the best portable printer – or if you simply want to transform your digital images into sharable Instax photographs – what are your best options?
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Lens Flipper Versatile on the go camera lens storage and access

Professional photographers who carry multiple lenses during photo shoots may be interested in the new Lens Flipper Versatile camera lens storage and access system. Specifically designed to provide quick access to your favorite camera lenses, the Lens Flipper Versatile and new Nikon Z mounting system is definitely worth further investigation.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

DJI launches new Matrice drone family: the DJI M30 and M30T take flight

At the recent DJI Enterprise live event, DJI announced the launch of its new drone family for the enterprise sector: the DJI Matrice M30. The new DJI M30 is the manufacturer's flagship drone that fits in a backpack. It integrates multiple high-performance sensors into a single camera payload, is controlled with an ingenious redesigned remote control, and runs on upgraded Pilot 2 software, which significantly improves the flight experience. The M30 model offers much more power, endurance and capability than even the best camera drones for rugged professional uses, while its size makes it ideal for easy transportation and fast setup.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Hands on: Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift review

Following in the even wider footsteps of the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift lens, the Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift has a less extreme viewing angle but the same shift facility. Another similarity is that it’s a fully manual lens with no built-in electronics for communication with the host camera, but ‘shift’ photography tends to be a very hands-on affair anyway. The FF S 20mm achieves its goals in fine style and is capable of superb results with relative ease, compared with some tilt-shift lenses, and all at a relatively affordable price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | C review

The latest in Sigma’s growing range of ‘I-series’ prime lenses for Sony E and Leica L mount mirrorless cameras, this is a typically compact and lightweight lens, despite featuring a robust, full-metal construction and a high-quality optical path. It combines intuitive handling with fast autofocus and impressive image quality, making it an ideal ultra-wide-angle lens for architectural interiors, sweeping landscapes, astrophotography and more besides.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master review

Stellar image quality, super-fast autofocus and refined handling make this one of the finest standard zooms on the market. Fully pro-grade construction gives the lens a robust feel, with extensive weather-seals incorporated in the design. It’s a top performer in all respects, but is expensive to buy and a weighty proposition for slimline mirrorless Alpha bodies.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS review

Sony’s wide-angle zoom for its APS-C format mirrorless cameras is conveniently compact and lightweight but packs a punch with good overall performance, a constant f/4 aperture rating throughout the zoom range, and 3-stop optical stabilization. Corner-sharpness could be better at the shortest focal length but it’s a good buy for everything from architectural interiors to sweeping landscapes.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

£179 Samsung Galaxy A13 comes to UK with quad-lens camera!

Samsung has unveiled a trio of new smartphones in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy A33 and the Samsung Galaxy A13. With its £179 price tag the Galaxy A13 is the cheapest of the trio and packs decent specifications too, making it a real contender for the best budget phone crown, when it becomes available in the UK on 25 March.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Camera World

Is the 5-year-old Fujifilm X100F still worth buying?

The Fujifilm X100F was launched in 2017 as a killer companion for professional shooters, and the weapon of choice specifically for street photographers. However, five years is an eternity in the arms race that is the world of mirrorless cameras. So half a decade on, is the once mighty Fujifilm X100F still a camera that's worth buying?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy