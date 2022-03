Following an historic season-long performance on the hardwood in 2021-22, Kentucky men’s basketball junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe made history again on Tuesday. Tshiebwe became the first Kentucky player and the first player from the Southeastern Conference to earn National Player of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He was also tabbed the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO