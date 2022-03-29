South Carolina and Oregon State are on my AP top 25 ballot this week after Texas dropped off. Those are among the reactions from another normal college football Saturday. There were no changes to the top seven of my rankings, although I briefly considered switching No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio State after the Buckeyes hung 52 on Iowa’s elite defense. I also thought about moving No. 7 TCU ahead of No. 6 Alabama after the Horned Frogs came back to beat Kansas State. But advanced metrics still love the Crimson Tide, and I was impressed with their bounce-back triumph over a ranked Mississippi State team.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO