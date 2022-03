Loughborough Lightning's unbeaten run came to a halt on Monday night after Manchester Thunder recorded a 66-61 victory at the Sir David Wallace Arena. As a result of their defeat, Lightning now sit second in the Vitality Netball Superleague table, six points behind Thunder. Last year's champions do have a game in hand though, after their first round match against Leeds Rhinos was postponed.

