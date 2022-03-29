Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Hugh Jackman: How Warnie's funeral is set to be the 'greatest show on EARTH' according to Eddie Maguire

Shane Warne's state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will feature an 'unprecedented' star-studded line-up and more than 50,000 attendees bidding farewell to a cricket legend.

TV personality and close friend of Warne, Eddie McGuire, talked up the major event set for Wednesday at a press conference and revealed the big names attending, including sporting stars, actors and international music artists.

'It's building into something quite spectacular,' McGuire told the press in an address on Tuesday. 'The stage has been set on the MCG now.'

TV personality and close friend of Warne, Eddie McGuire (pictured), talked up the major event set for Wednesday and revealed the big names attending from sporting stars and Australian actors to international music artists.

'This is going to be one of the great events in the history of the city and this country in many ways,' he said enthusiastically.

At least 50,000 people have taken up the seat allocation at the MCG for the funeral, with tickets still available.

McGuire revealed the big names coming to the ceremony including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue, Allan Border, Eric Bana, Greg Norman, Michael Clarke, Sam Newman, Sachin Tendulkar, Andy Lee, Ray Martin, Mark Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Ian Botham, Aaron Hamill Glenn McGrath and Kelly Slater.

International artists Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Robbie Williams will sing dedicated performances to Warne during Wednesday's memorial.

Local artists Anthony Callea and Jon Stevens will also perform on stage.

'I mean this is something, when you look at it from a concert point of view, that is almost unprecedented here in Australia,' McGuire continued.

'From a sportsman's point of view, it's unprecedented. And from the fact that it's a state funeral, state memorial, takes it to a new level again.'

Former cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who will also be attending, spoke about the impact the state funeral will have. McGuire mentions beforehand that the event will have a potential audience of a billion people across the globe.

McGuire opened the floor for more attendees to come along to the state funeral.

'If you're a mother or father out there and you've got kids who love sport, cricket or what this town stands for - tomorrow night is going to be one of those great moments.'

McGuire was joined at the conference by former cricketer Glenn Maxwell (pictured right) and former AFL star Aaron Hamill (pictured left)

International artists Elton John, Ed Sheeran (pictured), Chris Martin, Robbie Williams will sing dedicated performances to Warne during Wednesday's memorial

'I mean this is something, when you look at it from a concert point of view, that is almost unprecedented here in Australia,' McGuire continued. (Pictured: Warne with singer Elton John and ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley)

Shane Warne's MCG memorial service on Wednesday is expected to be Australia's biggest ever broadcasting event

Up to 15,000 new tickets have since become available for Warne's public memorial service.

McGuire's production company Jam has played a key role in organising the event.

Warne, 52, tragically died of a heart attack in Thailand on March 4.

McGuire said his three children Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer Warne, 20, as well as his father Keith Warne, would all speak at the service.

He added Simone Callahan - Warne's ex-wife and children's mother - will be 'part of the show' but won't attend.

Shane Warne's daughter Summer (pictured) will speak at the memorial along with her two siblings Jackson and Brooke

Former AFL player Aaron Hamill (pictured) said the 'fitting tribute' would suit the star perfectly and that 'this sort of shindig would be right up his alley'

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell added 'you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who could get this sort of attention' but that Warne deserved it for making cricket 'cool'

McGuire has promised the service will be in line with Warne's 'scallywag' character as mourners remember 'the ultimate performer' and 'the ultimate great friend'.

'He was somebody who gave all of himself in so many ways ... he was a scallywag,' McGuire told reporters on Tuesday.

'There'll be tears tomorrow night, there'll be a lot of laughs as well, and a lot of reminiscing, and that's what's going to make this a special night.'

McGuire added that the legendary sportsman's international status meant the service could be Australia's biggest ever broadcast event.

McGuire delivered the eulogy at Warne's private funeral on March 20, which was attended only by family and close friends.

Former AFL player Aaron Hamill said the 'fitting tribute' would suit the star perfectly and that 'this sort of shindig would be right up his alley'.

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell added 'you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who could get this sort of attention' but that Warne deserved it after all he'd done for cricket.

'It probably wasn't seen as a cool sport 30 years ago, and he made it cool,' he said.

All major free-to-air channels and Foxtel will broadcast the memorial across Australia from 7pm.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the United Kingdom will receive a livestream of the event.

The MCG gates are set to open at 5.30pm and guests must be seated by 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

It will be an alcohol-free event.