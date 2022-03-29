ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Hugh Jackman: How Warnie's funeral is set to be the 'greatest show on EARTH' according to Eddie Maguire

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Shane Warne's state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will feature an 'unprecedented' star-studded line-up and more than 50,000 attendees bidding farewell to a cricket legend.

TV personality and close friend of Warne, Eddie McGuire, talked up the major event set for Wednesday at a press conference and revealed the big names attending, including sporting stars, actors and international music artists.

'It's building into something quite spectacular,' McGuire told the press in an address on Tuesday. 'The stage has been set on the MCG now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23k4Lv_0eswM1JB00
Shane Warne's state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will feature an 'unprecedented' star-studded line-up and more than 50,000 attendees bidding farewell to a cricket legend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIM12_0eswM1JB00
TV personality and close friend of Warne, Eddie McGuire (pictured), talked up the major event set for Wednesday and revealed the big names attending from sporting stars and Australian actors to international music artists. He also outlined further plans of the day

'This is going to be one of the great events in the history of the city and this country in many ways,' he said enthusiastically.

At least 50,000 people have taken up the seat allocation at the MCG for the funeral, with tickets still available.

McGuire revealed the big names coming to the ceremony including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue, Allan Border, Eric Bana, Greg Norman, Michael Clarke, Sam Newman, Sachin Tendulkar, Andy Lee, Ray Martin, Mark Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Ian Botham, Aaron Hamill Glenn McGrath and Kelly Slater.

International artists Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Robbie Williams will sing dedicated performances to Warne during Wednesday's memorial.

Local artists Anthony Callea and Jon Stevens will also perform on stage.

'I mean this is something, when you look at it from a concert point of view, that is almost unprecedented here in Australia,' McGuire continued.

'From a sportsman's point of view, it's unprecedented. And from the fact that it's a state funeral, state memorial, takes it to a new level again.'

Former cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who will also be attending, spoke about the impact the state funeral will have. McGuire mentions beforehand that the event will have a potential audience of a billion people across the globe.

McGuire opened the floor for more attendees to come along to the state funeral.

'If you're a mother or father out there and you've got kids who love sport, cricket or what this town stands for - tomorrow night is going to be one of those great moments.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2Whd_0eswM1JB00
McGuire was joined at the conference by former cricketer Glenn Maxwell (pictured right) and former AFL star Aaron Hamill (pictured left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoW8I_0eswM1JB00
International artists Elton John, Ed Sheeran (pictured), Chris Martin, Robbie Williams will sing dedicated performances to Warne during Wednesday's memorial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKxxQ_0eswM1JB00
'I mean this is something, when you look at it from a concert point of view, that is almost unprecedented here in Australia,' McGuire continued. (Pictured: Warne with singer Elton John and ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4KUB_0eswM1JB00
Shane Warne's MCG memorial service on Wednesday is expected to be Australia's biggest ever broadcasting event

Up to 15,000 new tickets have since become available for Warne's public memorial service.

McGuire's production company Jam has played a key role in organising the event.

Warne, 52, tragically died of a heart attack in Thailand on March 4.

McGuire said his three children Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer Warne, 20, as well as his father Keith Warne, would all speak at the service.

He added Simone Callahan - Warne's ex-wife and children's mother - will be 'part of the show' but won't attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYRjI_0eswM1JB00
Shane Warne's daughter Summer (pictured) will speak at the memorial along with her two siblings Jackson and Brooke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IODjU_0eswM1JB00
McGuire delivered the eulogy at Warne's private funeral on March 20 which was attended only by family and close friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgrkS_0eswM1JB00
Former AFL player Aaron Hamill (pictured) said the 'fitting tribute' would suit the star perfectly and that 'this sort of shindig would be right up his alley'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IY0Q_0eswM1JB00
Cricketer Glenn Maxwell added 'you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who could get this sort of attention' but that Warne deserved it for making cricket 'cool'

McGuire has promised the service will be in line with Warne's 'scallywag' character as mourners remember 'the ultimate performer' and 'the ultimate great friend'.

'He was somebody who gave all of himself in so many ways ... he was a scallywag,' McGuire told reporters on Tuesday.

'There'll be tears tomorrow night, there'll be a lot of laughs as well, and a lot of reminiscing, and that's what's going to make this a special night.'

McGuire added that the legendary sportsman's international status meant the service could be Australia's biggest ever broadcast event.

McGuire delivered the eulogy at Warne's private funeral on March 20, which was attended only by family and close friends.

Former AFL player Aaron Hamill said the 'fitting tribute' would suit the star perfectly and that 'this sort of shindig would be right up his alley'.

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell added 'you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who could get this sort of attention' but that Warne deserved it after all he'd done for cricket.

'It probably wasn't seen as a cool sport 30 years ago, and he made it cool,' he said.

All major free-to-air channels and Foxtel will broadcast the memorial across Australia from 7pm.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the United Kingdom will receive a livestream of the event.

The MCG gates are set to open at 5.30pm and guests must be seated by 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

It will be an alcohol-free event.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Russell Crowe devastated as he mourns shock death of 'loyal friend'

Russell Crowe is mourning the death of his good friend, Shane Warne. The Australian actor took to Twitter in memory of the cricketer, who passed away suddenly at the age of 52. Shortly after the news broke, Russell wrote: "S.K. Warne. Woke this morning to the devastating news. Having a...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Being Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Replacement

The Harry Potter star still doesn't see himself as the next Wolverine after Hugh Jackman!. There is little doubt that people are already looking forward to Wolverine's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut soon. However, they are also curious about the next actor who will portray the mutant after Hugh Jackman. So is it true that Daniel Radcliffe will take over the coveted role in the MCU? The Harry Potter star has once again spoken up about replacing Jackman as the X-Men hero!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Callea
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Robbie Williams
Person
Mcg
Person
Sachin Tendulkar
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Eddie Mcguire
Person
Kelly Slater
Person
Jon Stevens
Person
Glenn Maxwell
Person
Sam Newman
Person
Ian Botham
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dannii Minogue
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Chris Martin
Person
Elton John
Daily Mail

'I am so grateful I had the chance to witness your courage': Tom Parker's bandmates join Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne leading a national outpouring of grief after The Wanted star's death aged 33

Tom Parker's 'devastated' bandmates have joined a national outpouring of grief after it was announced The Wanted singer had died at the age of 33 following a two-year battle with a brain tumour. Taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, the band, consisting of Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, Nathan...
CANCER
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Warnie
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Sir Paul McCartney could be given a peerage to mark his 80th birthday

Sir Paul McCartney is reportedly being considered for a peerage this summer to mark his 80th birthday. The Beatles singer is set to become the oldest headline act to perform at Glastonbury Festival on June 25. Sources told The Sun that discussions over how to mark his landmark birthday the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer and wife Chezzi reveal their daughter Sunday, one, has had hip dysplasia surgery and 'has to wear a half body cast for the next 12 weeks'

Grant Denyer has revealed the baby daughter he shares with wife Chezzi has undergone surgery. One-year-old Sunday had a procedure at Westmead Children's Hospital to rectify her severe hip dysplasia, according to the TV star's Instagram post on Wednesday. He posted the update with a photo of Sunday resting on...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Neighbours confirms the soap is ending after 37 years

Neighbours is officially ending its run after 37 years. It was announced last month that Channel 5 will no longer be airing the soap beyond the summer, meaning it had to search for new funding options, and, sadly, it looks like it didn't find any. A spokesperson for production company...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies from brain tumour aged 33: Married father-of-two 'was doing well on the band's tour but then deteriorated rapidly' say friends as he passes away peacefully with family by his side after two-year cancer battle

Tom Parker, singer of boy band The Wanted, has died aged 33 following a battle with brain cancer. The Wanted star was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020, and was given just 12 months to live by doctors. In September 2021, 11 months on from the diagnosis, Tom...
CANCER
Hello Magazine

Grantchester star reveals shock illness for beloved character in season seven

Grantchester star Tessa Peake-Jones has revealed that her character, Mrs Chapman, will receive a troubling medical diagnosis in the upcoming episodes of season seven. In a recent interview, the actress explained that Mrs C will get a visit from the doctor in the current series and that her illness will put pressure on her relationship with Jack.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's volatile bride Domenica Calarco is brutally called 'unhinged' on The Hundred with Andy Lee - before panellist Sam Campbell reveals the surprising place she used to work

Domenica Calarco was left stunned following a candid admission from Sam Campbell on Tuesday's episode of The Hundred with Andy Lee. The 28-year-old Married At First Sight star was appearing on the game show when Sam revealed he knew her, but not from TV. 'I know her! Not from... I...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy