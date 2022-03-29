ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Operation Abbey: How the Queen left Windsor Castle in a Land Rover before swapping to her state limousine at Buckingham Palace...then entered Westminster Abbey through discreet side entrance in military-style plan

By James Gant, James Fielding For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Wherever she goes she always makes an incredible entrance, with throngs of adoring royalists cheering and dozens of TV cameras watching her every step.

But today the 95-year-old Queen made a quieter approach as she arrived at Westminster Abbey via a side door as she tried to avoid too many steps.

Her Majesty appeared inside the front of the iconic chamber and was part of a small procession that saw her guided to her seat by her disgraced son Prince Andrew.

Earlier she made the 22-mile trip from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace, before swapping cars and travelling on to Westminster.

The Queen was making her first public appearance in five months as she joined the rest of the Royal Family and other dignitaries at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was by his wife's side for more than seven decades, passed away at Windsor Castle in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pJgZ_0eswL1LO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Yuby_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING WINDSOR: She and her second eldest son Prince Andrew set off from the Berkshire Castle in a Range Rover for Buckingham Palace this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAHd2_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING WINDSOR: Prince Andrew (left) leaves Windsor Castle with the Queen (right) this morning ahead of the service of thanksgiving for Philip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vInb5_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING WINDSOR: The Duke of York turns to talk to his 95-year-old mother as they continue on their way to London

The Monarch's route to Westminster Abbey was heavily debated ahead of the day amid the logistics of her being in Windsor rather than London and being less steady on her legs than in recent years.

She and her second eldest son Prince Andrew set off from the Berkshire Castle in a Range Rover for Buckingham Palace this morning.

There they swapped it for her Bentley state limousine and carried on to the Abbey, where they were met by thousands of cheering supporters as she arrived just in time for the ceremony.

Police stopped the Westminster traffic before officers on motorcycles swept ahead of the Royal motorcade, made up of a Ranger Rover and Mercedes people carrier.

A guard of honour saluted as the Queen's Bentley went past flying the Royal Standard. The vehicle then made a tight turn on to Poets' Yard entrance, where there were fewer steps for her to manoeuvre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cxr4s_0eswL1LO00
ARRIVING AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE: They drive through the gates of Buckingham Palace as Royal watchers stand on and armed police stand guard

The car was carefully parked as close to the door as possible, with the Queen sitting behind the driver to minimise the difficulty of her getting inside - and it was turned around while she was in the chamber.

Her walking stick was spotted before she stepped out of the vehicle and entered Westminster Abbey. She held on to her son as they headed out of the car and walked through Poets' Corner towards her seat in the Abbey.

She also kept her right hand on her walking stick, which she has used over the last few months to help her get around Windsor Castle.

They walked at a slow but steady pace both looking ahead, and at the end of the aisle they separated - with Andrew giving a last glance to his mother as she turned right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmyZg_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING BUCKINGHAM PALACE: There they swapped it for her state limousine and carried on to the Abbey, where they were met by thousands of cheering supporters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h74Uy_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING BUCKINGHAM PALACE: Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUnHd_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING BUCKINGHAM PALACE: The Queen and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrive for the service of thanksgiving for late Prince Philip today

The Queen was surrounded by close family, friends, foreign royals and hundreds of charity workers in the remembrance of her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh at a poignant memorial service.

Front and centre of the high profile occasion was the Duke of York, despite Andrew paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

As the service began, the Prince of Wales leaned over to the Queen and spoke to her briefly. The Queen delved into her black Launer handbag for her glasses.

Andrew, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, had a front row seat, sitting next to his brother the Earl of Wessex and across the aisle from his other siblings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVrWZ_0eswL1LO00
AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY: The Queen was making her first public appearance in five months as she joined the Royal Family and other dignitaries at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year. She is pictured walking with Prince Andrew entering the chamber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sy7mp_0eswL1LO00
AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY: Despite her frailty, Queen Elizabeth II stands during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGneC_0eswL1LO00
AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY: Her Majesty walked with the help of a stick but stood without support sat next to Charles, Camilla, Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Across the aisle was Prince Andrew
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mhqji_0eswL1LO00
AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY: Her Majesty stands to sing surrounded by her family with the Duke of York also on the front row.From left to right, front row: Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, The Earl of Wessex, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn. (Second row left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Isla Phillips, Savannah Phillips, Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RefLz_0eswL1LO00
AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY: Her Majesty listens to the various eulogies to her husband at the Service of Remembrance held almost a year after his funeral

Among those attending were Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present in honour of their great-grandfather - the first time they have attended a major public church service.

Some 1,800 people packed the gothic church - in marked contrast to Philip's funeral where only 30 were permitted to attend amid Covid restrictions, with the Queen sat alone, masked in mourning.

The monarch had been determined to make the appearance at the deeply personal and significant occasion on Tuesday in honour of her 'strength and stay' Philip - with her attendance only confirmed the same morning.

Tuesday's service is the Queen's first major official engagement outside one of her homes for nearly six months, since she travelled to Cardiff to deliver a speech at the Welsh Senedd on October 14.

David Rushforth from Worcestershire, a former Chief Petty Officer aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia, who served between 1976 and 1979, was among those who attended today's memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

He said: 'It was a wonderful service, a real fitting memorial. He was a fascinating character who I was fortunate to meet many times.

'He was a Naval man and his input on how Britannia should be managed in the days following the death of the Queen's father George VI was invaluable.

'It was also a very sad day, particularly for the Queen, but I think she looked good, all things considered and I hope she thought that the service was the right way to remember her husband.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evaIu_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING WESTMINSTER ABBEY: The Duke of York helps his elderly mother into the luxury car as they headed away from the Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTBqd_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING WESTMINSTER ABBEY: Her Majesty gets into the Bentley as the door is held open for her on Tuesday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDbp1_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING WESTMINSTER ABBEY: Her Majesty is pictured in the state limousine with her son Prince Andrew as they left the service on Tuesday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pkzyp_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING WESTMINSTER ABBEY: Her Majesty and Prince Andrew are pictured being driven away after the service in Westminster today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAyba_0eswL1LO00
LEAVING WESTMINSTER ABBEY: Her Majesty waves from her state limousine as she sits next to Prince Andrew today

Sue Calvert, 67, joint chair of charity Action Medical Research, travelled to London from her home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire for this morning's service.

She said: 'Prince Philip was patron of Action Medical Research for 70-years so I was honoured to be here to pay my last respects. I thought it was a very moving service and a very fitting tribute.

'I was a little worried at first because waiting for the service to begin, I was looking around for the Queen and I just couldn't see her.

'I thought she'd been unable to make it but a gentleman next to me pointed to where she had come in. The Queen had come through a different entrance and I was so emotional when I saw she had made it.

'I thought the choice of hymns was beautiful and listening to the National anthem gave me goosebumps.'

The Right honourable Lord Bradley attended today's service in his guise as Pro Chancellor of the University of Salford, along with Festus Robert, the president of Salford's Student Union.

Lord Bradley, 71, said: 'It was a very appropriate memorial which encapsulated his life and interests. Prince Philip served as the first Salford University Chancellor from 1967 to 1991.

'I met him on many occasions in my previous role as MP for Manchester Withington and I thought it was a beautiful service befitting of such a captivating character.

Mr Robert, 30, added: 'It was a lovely morning, a moving service to someone who gave a lot to the University of Salford and to young people in general in the form of the Duke of Edinburgh award.'

