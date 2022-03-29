ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA recalls 'Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit'

By 7News Staff
WSET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recalling a "Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit" due to a milk allergen missing from the “contains” statement. The kit made...

wset.com

Comments / 0

