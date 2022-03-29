Road Work by Dearborn & Jean Street

LEWIS CENTER — One road is closed for construction in Orange Township this week, and another one will close next week. “Beginning Tuesday, March 15, 2022, crews will be performing work on Bale Kenyon Road between E. Orange Road and Kendal Lane,” the township posted Monday on Facebook. “Be prepared for intermittent road closures weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until March 31, 2022. Work is being performed in preparation for the first phase of road widening and the construction of a multi-use path along Bale Kenyon Road.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO