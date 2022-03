June 1, 2012 was a magical moment for the New York Mets. Johan Santana fired a no-hitter, the first in franchise history. After several near misses, and watching pitchers that had been traded away get their no-hitters, history was made. To make the moment even more special, Santana had missed the entire 2011 season with a shoulder injury. The no-hitter was the official sign that he was back and ready to be a force.

