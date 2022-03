PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire that trapped a person in the basement of a home Friday. The fire started at a house in the 1800 block of S. Kneer, near the intersection with W. Krause Avenue in Peoria, according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada. Fire crews said heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. Another fire engine was called to the scene.

PEORIA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO