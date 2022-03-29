ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a dentist and you’ve been using your electric toothbrush wrong and it could be ruining your teeth

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

WE ALL know that using an electric toothbrush is better for your pearly whites.

Dentists have long applauded the electric toothbrush as being better at cleaning plaque off and preventing gum disease, but not if you're using it wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCXSe_0eswHuVa00
The dentist blew TikTok user's minds by showing them the correct way to use an electric toothbrush Credit: tiktok @themamadentist

Dentist, Taylor McFarland, from the US, shared a video explaining the correct way to use an electric toothbrush, which has gone viral with over 400k views.

She made her account, The Mama Dentist, to help educate people on how best to look after their teeth and gums.

In one video she shares how moving your electric toothbrush up and down while brushing your teeth is wrong.

In fact, although not mentioned in the video, dentists state doing this can put too much pressure on your teeth and gums and can have an adverse effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFeeN_0eswHuVa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JyJY_0eswHuVa00

The correct way to brush your teeth with an electric toothbrush is to place the brush on each tooth for a few seconds at a time.

You should slowly and gently move it across your teeth so that the rotating head can do all the work for you.

If your brush doesn't have a rotating head and just vibrates Taylor suggests using it as a manual toothbrush and moving it in circular motions across the teeth.

After demonstrating the correct method, Taylor asked: "Do you know how to use an electric toothbrush properly?"

While there were some viewers who stated they did, there were plenty of others who had no idea they were brushing their teeth incorrectly.

One wrote: "Welp I've been doing it wrong, I thought the bristles moving was just extra cleaning on top of what I'd normally do."

"Thank you for posting this because I have an electric toothbrush and have been doing this so now I know the proper way to brush with it!" Another user thanked Taylor.

A third commented: "Thank you! I’ve always wondered what was the proper way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVhd7_0eswHuVa00
Any users were stunned they didn't have to move their brush in circular motions Credit: tiktok @themamadentist

