ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Furious Roma fans call for Jose Mourinho to drop Jordan Veretout for the rest of the season after he KNOWINGLY partied with his Covid-positive wife in Monte Carlo for her birthday – and then missed training as his club announced a case in their squad

By Max Winters For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Furious Roma supporters have called for manager Jose Mourinho to drop Jordan Veretout for the rest of the season after he knowingly partied with his Covid-positive wife.

The former Aston Villa midfielder was on holiday celebrating wife Sabrina's birthday in Monte Carlo, after being given five days off by Mourinho, when she tested positive for Covid-19.

But Veretout did not remove himself from her presence, nor did she go into isolation, as they both continued to celebrate - as footage posted on social media clearly shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EJit_0eswHsk800
Angry Roma supporters want Jose Mourinho to drop Jordan Veretout for the rest of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeOd7_0eswHsk800
He celebrated wife Sabrina's birthday in Monte Carlo, even though she was Covid-19 positive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZG0r_0eswHsk800
She posted 'positive for Covid' on Instagram but did not let it affect her celebrations

She posted 'I'm positive, but it's my day' alongside a photo of her with a hairdresser before video of the celebrations showed her alongside Veretout, relatives and friends with none of them wearing masks.

His decision to continue with the festivities has angered Roma fans after he then missed training this week before the Italian side announced a Covid case within their squad.

Veretout, who has four goals and nine assists in 39 appearances this season, is a key player for Mourinho's side but now fans want his reckless behaviour to be punished.

'We had been in Monte Carlo for a few days, with people who came from all over France and those who were working at the event,' Sabrina told FirenzeViola in Italy earlier this week.

'On Saturday I tested positive for COVID, as did one other person, but by that stage we were already all together.

'I gave everyone the choice to leave if they wanted to, but they all insisted on staying and joining the party.'

However, she said on Sunday that 'Jordan tested negative and will return to training tomorrow (Monday)'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXBGR_0eswHsk800
She posted 'I'm positive, but it's my day' alongside a photo of her at a hairdresser appointment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaN0B_0eswHsk800
Sabrina continued with the festivities with none of her friends and family wearing masks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEgFX_0eswHsk800
Veretout and his wife took friends and family to Monte Carlo to celebrate her 29th birthday

But that appears not to be the case after Roma confirmed a positive Covid case in their squad as Mourinho's side prepare for their Serie A clash with Sampdoria on Sunday.

Their statement read: 'The club can confirm that, following a new round of molecular testing involving the first team squad, a player has returned a positive test for COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWUqS_0eswHsk800
One angry Roma fan wrote: 'Silly! Luckily at the end of the season you pack your suitcases.'

'The relevant health authorities have immediately been informed. The player, who has completed the vaccination cycle, is doing fine and has begun isolating at home.'

They are currently sixth in Serie A and face an uphill battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Furious Roma fans were furious with the club's update and criticised Sabrina on social media.

One fan wrote: 'Silly! Luckily at the end of the season you pack your suitcases.'

In response, she posted messages from fans and articles reporting the news on Instagram.

While resting in bed, she wrote: 'You can call all the newspapers, I don't give a damn! You can insult me, but when you start insulting my family I become a lion.'

Veretout's time in the Italian capital appears to be coming to an end. A source told La Gazzetta: 'Beyond these little mysteries, what always seems clear is that at the end of the season the Frenchman will be sold.'

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away this summer with Newcastle and Inter Milan among his suitors.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Cristian Romero wastes 27-HOUR round trip to South America as Tottenham star’s ban is upheld for Argentina double-header

TOTTENHAM defender Cristiano Ronaldo is back in London following a wasted 27-hour round trip to Argentina for their World Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old was named in the South American giants' latest international squad, despite being banned for two-games. Romero, along with Giovani Lo Celso, Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez, were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Jordan Veretout
Daily Mail

'You don't have to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City to play for France': In-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni plays down prospect of a big-money transfer away from Ligue 1 this summer

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has played down interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City insisting he can play for France no matter where he plays his club football. The rising star is one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe presently with the clubs including Real, City,...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Covid#Italian#Firenzeviola
SkySports

Manchester United to reignite interest in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly once again set to attempt to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio. Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly be handed a new short-term deal at the Emirates as Barcelona and Lyon eye up a free transfer. Mohamed...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo appears to poke fun at Cedric Soares' jumping technique as superstar leads Portugal in training ahead of World Cup qualifying showdown with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but mock Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares for the way in which he headed the ball during Portugal training at the Estadio do Dragao. The two Premier League stars were filmed knocking the ball around with their national team-mates ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Douglas Luiz could be sold by Aston Villa with Leeds' Kalvin Phillips eyed as his replacement - as manager Steven Gerrard prioritises signing a holding midfielder this summer

Douglas Luiz could leave Aston Villa this summer as boss Steven Gerrard has placed a holding midfielder at the top of his list for next season. Villa have identified Leeds and England star Kalvin Phillips as a potential target - while recognising the deal would be a complicated one - and made moves in January for both Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, who eventually joined Tottenham from Juventus. Luiz's contract expires in June 2023.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Trans cyclist Emily Bridges is BARRED by sport's international governing body from racing in women's national omnium championships against Dame Laura Kenny a month after competing in male events

Trans cyclist Emily Bridges has been barred from competing in a women's omnium race against Dame Laura Kenny this weekend. Emily Bridges, 21, will not compete against five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny in the National Omnium Championships in Derby on Saturday. It came as sport's international governing body the...
CYCLING
Daily Mail

PSG Women 2-2 Bayern Women (4-3): Ramona Bachmann nets an extra-time winner to book the hosts' place in the Women's Champions League semi-final after a spirited Bayern comeback in Paris

PSG Women star Ramona Bachmann netted a dramatic extra-time winner against Bayern Munich to book their place in the Women's Champions League semi-final. Following a 2-1 win in last week's first leg at the Allianz Arena, PSG moved two goals ahead on aggregate when Sandy Baltimore fired them ahead in the second.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

John Terry's True Blues Consortium 'hold positive talks with two leading bidders over stake in Chelsea FC... and have approached three of the four parties vying for takeover of Blues'

A Chelsea fan-led group co-founded by John Terry has reportedly held positive talks with two leading bidders over a stake of the club as the sale continues. Roman Abramovich's near-20 year stint in charge of the west London club will end soon after he announced plans to sell the club, as he was sanctioned by the Government over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, with his assets frozen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz steps down after failing to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup, insisting the 'dream is over'... as they suffered defeat by Senegal on penalties once AGAIN in play-off qualifier

Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure from the Egyptian national team after failing to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Pharaohs were defeated 3-1 on penalties to Senegal in the World Cup play-off qualifier in Dakar on Tuesday evening. The match ended 1-0 to Senegal after 120 minutes...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic REFUSES to rule out continuing to play for Sweden despite the 40-year-old missing out on Qatar after his country's defeat by Poland in the World Cup play-offs

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he is not yet ready to call time on his international career despite missing out on this year's World Cup. Sweden faced Poland in a World Cup play-off on Tuesday but goals from Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski saw the Poles book their place in Qatar.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy