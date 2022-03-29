ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Hypoallergenic Cats Could Soon Be A Reality Thanks To CRISPR Gene-Editing

By Benjamin Taub
IFLScience
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe protein that causes the majority of cat allergies can be safely erased from the feline genome, according to a new study in The CRISPR Journal. Using gene-editing technology, the researchers managed to prevent cat cells in a dish from producing the culprit molecule, and say that their approach could one...

www.iflscience.com

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Reverse Aging and Extend Lifespan of Mice in a New Study

The aging process or cellular degeneration seemed to have stopped on mice that became the subject of a successful new anti-aging study on cellular rejuvenation therapy. Scientists were able to partially reverse the aging process and extend the lifespan of mice during their anti-aging experiment. The scientists used the method...
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Editas: CRISPR Gene Editing Biotech With Promising Future

Editas has two CRISPR genome editing techniques which are CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a. Editas Medicine (EDIT) is a great speculative biotech to buy. The reason why I make this claim is because it is using CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of patients with various types of diseases. Another remarkable thing about it is that it is capable of being able to use this technology either in-vivo or ex-vivo. That is, it can edit double-stranded DNA both internally and externally respectively. The ability to have this much flexibility gives it the option of being able to expand on the potential diseases it can actually target. It even has Cas12a gene editing technology it has added for its company. What makes this other gene editing platform unique is its ability to target unique DNA sequences in a genome. What is great here is that it has another backup gene editing method just in case the CRISPR/Cas9 technology doesn't pan out. Its lead drug EDIT-101 is targeting a rare disease known as Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which is an eye disorder that affects the retina. As I will explain below, EDIT-101 is going to be targeting LCA which specifically has the LCA10 mutation. Other therapies like LUXTURNA from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) that treats LCA target the RPE65 gene which has the LCA and LCA2 mutations. Lastly, I view Editas Medicine more favorably over many other CRISPR/Cas9 biotechs. The reason why all has to do with its patent win for its technology a few weeks ago. With a solid footing of its IP in CRISPR/Cas9 over other companies in the same space, the ability to transition in-vivo or ex-vivo with such tech, and so much potential, I believe this to be a great speculative biotech to look into. Best of all, it currently trades at only $14.80 per share, which is a lot less than where it was 6 months ago at around $60 per share. It has even been able to advance another type of technology known as SLEEK, which will primarily be used for its oncology programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Potential for Gene-Editing To Enable New Treatments for Incurable Mitochondrial Disorders

Defective mitochondria – the ‘batteries’ that power the cells of our bodies – could in the future be repaired using gene-editing techniques. Scientists at the University of Cambridge have shown that it is possible to modify the mitochondrial genome in live mice, paving the way for new treatments for incurable mitochondrial disorders.
SCIENCE
thedailytexan.com

UT researchers discover method for safer gene editing with CRISPR tool

University researchers potentially improved a key component of the gene-editing tool CRISPR, ensuring more efficiency and safety during alteration. CRISPR is a tool used to alter genes by editing specific parts of DNA sequences inside a cell, said researcher David Taylor. Recently, professors at UC Berkeley used the tool to modify crops such as rice, and the FDA approved the tool for use in correcting the gene that causes sickle cell disease. According to a study published March 2, UT researchers took the enzyme vital to CRISPR, known as Cas9, and created mutations to significantly reduce the cases where the enzyme cut the incorrect DNA without hurting its ability to cut the proper sequences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Next Web

You’ll be injecting robots into your bloodstream to fight disease soon

What if there was a magical robot that could cure any disease? Don’t answer that. It’s a stupid question. Everyone knows there’s no one machine that could do that. But maybe a swarm made up of tens of thousands of tiny autonomous micro-bots could?. That’s the premise...
CANCER
Phys.org

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
iheart.com

Scientists Are Working On Life Saving Poop Pills

Israeli scientists have found that poop pills may save some people's lives. They found out through their study that people who suffered a heart attack were missing a specific type of bacteria in their guts. The bacteria is typically found in human feces and is effective in protecting the heart.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

This is the Gene That Could Prevent Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the destruction of a specific population of neurons: the dopaminergic neurons. The degeneration of these neurons prevents the transmission of signals controlling specific muscle movements and leads to tremors, involuntary muscle contractions or balance problems characteristic of this pathology. A team...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How the Chagas pathogen changes the intestinal microbiota of predatory bugs

In Central and South America, predatory blood-sucking bugs transmit the causative agent of the widely prevalent Chagas disease. As the disease can induce severe symptoms and to date there is no vaccine against the Trypanosoma parasites, the main approach at present is to control the bug using insecticides. A German-Brazilian research team has now studied how trypanosomes change the bug's intestinal microbiota. The long-term goal: to change the bacterial community in the predatory bug's intestine in such a way that it can defend itself against the trypanosomes.
WILDLIFE
deseret.com

New study: Chemical found in vegetables could slow COVID

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University have found evidence showing that leafy greens such as broccoli could provide protection from COVID-19 and other common colds. Sulforaphane: Studies show that “sulforaphane, a plant-derived chemical, known as a phytochemical, already found to have anti-cancer effects, can inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2.”. This...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Key Brain Region In Babies That Develop Autism Is Unusually Large

Scientists have noticed that a key brain structure appears to undergo an unusual growth spurt between six and 12 months in babies that go on to develop autism. Reported in the American Journal of Psychiatry, scientists from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scanned the brains of over 400 kids, including 58 infants with an increased likelihood of developing autism (due to having an older sibling with autism) who were later diagnosed with autism, 212 infants at increased likelihood of autism but who did not develop autism, 109 controls, and 29 infants with “fragile X” syndrome, a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Shows Omicron COVID Variant Evades Immunity From Prior Infection

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection risk in South Africa reveals differences among variants of concern. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 evades immunity from prior infection, an analysis of routine surveillance data from South Africa indicates. Early in November 2021, South African scientists spotted SARS-CoV-2 reinfections consistent with the timing of the...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Largest Human Family Tree Identifies Nearly 27 Million Ancestors

Researchers using modern and ancient genomes have created the largest human family tree ever made, reports Jack Guy of CNN. An international team of scientists combined genetic reports of 3,609 individual genome sequences from 215 populations around the globe to produce a massive family tree that identifies nearly 27 million ancestors and where they lived, per U.S. News and World Report.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

How Boas Avoid Suffocating While Crushing Prey To Death Revealed

Boa constrictor snakes are famous for squeezing the life out of their prey, but how do they avoid accidentally cutting off their own air supply while crushing something to death? If growing a baby can interfere with human lung function, how exactly are snakes able to have entire corpses in the food tubes without suffocating?
ANIMALS

