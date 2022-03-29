ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona do NOT want Lionel Messi back because 'we're building a new team, with young people', insists president Joan Laporta in fresh blow to struggling superstar amid PSG woes

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Joan Laporta says Barcelona have no interest in re-signing Lionel Messi after allowing the 34-year-old to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG after Barcelona released a bombshell statement stating he would not be staying at the club due to financial restrictions placed upon them by LaLiga amid their colossal debts.

However, Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona after just one season in the French capital. He is said to be 'unhappy' with the Ligue 1 side and disappointed about their Champions League exit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtMHI_0eswFqca00
Joan Laporta has shut down claims that Lionel Messi (above) could return to Barcelona

But Barcelona president Laporta has dismissed claims that Messi could be returning to the Nou Camp, despite the gradual improvement of their finances. He said that the Catalans are focused on 'building a new team with young people'.

Speaking to RAC1, Laporta said: 'I've received no message from Lionel Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning to Barcelona. At the moment we are not considering it.

'I no longer have a fluid communication with Messi like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel more bad for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlzlI_0eswFqca00
Messi (left) is said to be 'unhappy' at Paris Saint-Germain after joining the club last summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEyIz_0eswFqca00
Laporta (centre) says Barcelona are focused on building a 'new team' with 'younger players'

'We're not considering [Messi's return]. We are building a new team, with a mix of young players and experience - the symbiosis is working. But Leo is Leo and he'll always be a winner.

'For me it sure wasn't easy [for him to go], but, as it happened, I thought about the club [finances], I couldn't put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do.'

Messi received a wave of criticism following PSG's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid. He was also booed by angry fans during their league match against Bordeaux.

As result, Messi has been linked with a return to the Catalan giants and Barcelona manager Xavi said his former team-mate would always be welcome at the Nou Camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SJuN_0eswFqca00
Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi (left) has said that he would welcome Messi back 

'Messi has earned having the doors open to Barca,' Xavi said. 'As long as I'm the coach here, if he wants to come every day to watch training or talk to the coach, what he's given us is priceless, he's the best player in history.

'He deserves a big tribute from the club. But today he has a contract with PSG, I think he signed for two years.'

However, Laporta's recent comments may encourage Messi to stay at PSG - with the Argentina international previously saying he wanted to lift the Ligue 1 trophy and win the Champions League with the Parisian club.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

'You don't have to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City to play for France': In-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni plays down prospect of a big-money transfer away from Ligue 1 this summer

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has played down interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City insisting he can play for France no matter where he plays his club football. The rising star is one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe presently with the clubs including Real, City,...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#French#Catalans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Barcelona president confirms two transfers ‘closed’ and rules out Lionel Messi return

Joan Laporta has ruled out the prospect of a return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi, but confirmed that the club have agreed deals that will see two players join the club in the summer.The Barcelona president said that they were “not considering” the potential availability of Messi, who departed the club last summer.The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or has struggled for fitness and form since joining Paris Saint-Germain, and was recently booed by home fans frustrated by the French capital club’s early exit from the Champions League.That has led some to suggest that Messi may wish to reunite with...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'sound out Ajax for a compensation fee for head coach Erik ten Hag' following his interview with Old Trafford chiefs last week... with the Dutchman among leading candidates to land job this summer

Manchester United have reportedly followed up their interview with Erik ten Hag by sounding out Ajax for the compensation fee it will take to land the Dutch coach this summer. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will move upstairs into a consultancy role and Ten Hag is among the leading candidates for the job, along with Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and Spain manager Luis Enrique.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Douglas Luiz could be sold by Aston Villa with Leeds' Kalvin Phillips eyed as his replacement - as manager Steven Gerrard prioritises signing a holding midfielder this summer

Douglas Luiz could leave Aston Villa this summer as boss Steven Gerrard has placed a holding midfielder at the top of his list for next season. Villa have identified Leeds and England star Kalvin Phillips as a potential target - while recognising the deal would be a complicated one - and made moves in January for both Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, who eventually joined Tottenham from Juventus. Luiz's contract expires in June 2023.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

John Terry's True Blues Consortium 'hold positive talks with two leading bidders over stake in Chelsea FC... and have approached three of the four parties vying for takeover of Blues'

A Chelsea fan-led group co-founded by John Terry has reportedly held positive talks with two leading bidders over a stake of the club as the sale continues. Roman Abramovich's near-20 year stint in charge of the west London club will end soon after he announced plans to sell the club, as he was sanctioned by the Government over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, with his assets frozen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy