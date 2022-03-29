ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Kell Brook demanding whopping £10million to fight Conor Benn – with Amir Khan also asking for a large purse

By Wally Downes Jr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4hXA_0eswFjgj00

KELL BROOK has demanded for a whopping £10million to fight Conor Benn — while Amir Khan is also demanding a huge fee.

Sheffield welterweight Brook, 35, is on cloud nine having dismantling nemesis Khan in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6kWh_0eswFjgj00
Conor Benn has been linked with blockbuster bouts to face Kell Brook and Amir Khan Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ymjpt_0eswFjgj00
Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed Brook and Khan are seeking monster fees to fight Benn Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

And he intends on cashing in with either a rematch against the Bolton ace, a step up to middleweight for Chris Eubank Jr, or a slugfest with the son of ring legend Nigel.

Benn, 25 — who faces Chris van Heerden on April 16 — wants a big-money fight next.

But his matchmaker will have to break the bank for Brook’s new going rate.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed: “I made an offer to Kell Brook, which was more money than he made to fight Amir Khan.

"He asked for £10m, which was quite a way off what I offered, to be fair. I was like, ‘f*****g hell!’.

“Then Khan’s guys came on and said, ‘How much would you pay to fight Amir?’

“I gave them the same offer I gave Kell and they said, ‘Surely Amir should get more?’

"I said, ‘But he’s just lost to Kell’, so everyone has gone mad. I would make either one of those fights, if Amir is going to fight again.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

“That’s a really interesting set-up, because he’s activated the rematch clause.

“But Sky only have to do the rematch if it is commercially viable. They don’t want it to go elsewhere — but they don’t really want to do it.

“Then Amir and his lawyers are saying to me, ‘Do you want to do it if Sky don’t?’ And I’m like, ‘Not really’, and he’s like, ‘Oh s***!’. But we might do it if the deal is right.

“Amir in my opinion doesn’t want it anyway. He’s pretending he wants it. I’d do Amir against Conor Benn.

“I said to Conor, ‘You’re 25, in such a good position’. We’ll see what happens after April 16.”

Benn is fighting his first leftie in the Manchester show — and Hearn has been surprised by the stick he has faced for the level of opposition.

But he knows Benn is now a victim of his own success.

He said: “Everyone is getting carried away with Conor and rightfully so. But in my opinion, he’s still got a long way to go.

“He’s never boxed a southpaw in his career — and this is a really dangerous fight.

“You have to go through these sort of fights to prepare yourself for champions and stuff like that. I actually think it’s a good bout. Van Heerden is as tough as nails.

“I said to Conor he should take it as a massive compliment that people think you against Van Heerden is a mismatch — because I don’t think it is. A year ago you were s***!

“After this fight, you have to jump in at the deep end, so enjoy it because after that it could be Brook, Khan, Adrien Broner, David Avanesyan — these are the fights he’s going to have.

“He’s got to win this but I think it’s a really tricky fight.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

368K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

114M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The US Sun

‘It’s rough being a Wilder’ – Deontay Wilder’s younger brother Marsellos suffers another shock boxing defeat

MARSELLOS WILDER suffered another shock boxing defeat. The younger brother of ex-heavyweight champion Deontay returned to the ring after two years out. But the cruiserweight was beaten by journeyman opponent Eric Abraham by split-decision. Abraham, 36, had lost NINE consecutive fights but improved his record to seven wins and 13...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Adrien Broner
Person
Kell Brook
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Sky
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Chris Van Heerden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Sun Bingo Get
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia: I'm Very Comfortable In The Ring; Whether Quick or Long Fight, I Will Be Ready

Ryan Garcia plans to show off everything he’s learned and worked on during his training camp under the direction of new head trainer Joe Goossen. The first opportunity will come April 9, when the unbeaten lightweight faces Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) in a DAZN main event from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The fight will be the first for Garcia (21-0, 18KOs) in more than fifteen months, though the concern of ring rust is trumped by the confidence in muscle memory and years of grinding in the game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Insider

Canelo Alvarez: “I Really Wanna Be Undisputed At 175”

If the career of Canelo Alvarez were to abruptly end at this very moment, the Mexican star can look back on his time in the ring with pride. However, he does have more that he wants to accomplish. Having won world titles in four separate weight divisions, Alvarez is widely...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
368K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy