Arsenal news LIVE: Ozil ‘has problems with everyone’ – Monreal, Rashford transfer interest, Pepe hints at exit – latest

MESUT OZIL has been blasted by former Arsenal team-mate Nacho Monreal.

The Spanish left-back described the former Gunners number 10 as somebody who "has problems with everyone".

Ozil was recently suspended by Fenerbahce along with former Watford loanee Ozan Tufan.

Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly be handed a new short-term deal at the Emirates as Barcelona and Lyon eye up a free transfer.

The Arsenal striker is set to depart at the end of the season when his contract expires in North London.

It has been claimed that the 30-year-old striker is in discussions with former employers Lyon about a return to the Groupama Stadium.

The Ligue 1 outfit's president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed their interest last month in bringing him back.

Lacazette has also been linked with a move to the Nou Camp with boss Xavi said to have put him on his wish list.

And he hinted at a future move to Catalonia to reunite with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after bidding his ex-team-mate an emotional farewell in February.

According to L'Equipe, both Lyon and Barcelona are keen to secure Lacazette's services.

But in an effort to fend off interest, they state that the Gunners are willing to offer him a short-term deal.

It has been said that Arsenal would offer Lacazette a one-year deal with the option of a further season.

Darwin's theory of evolution

Arsenal and other Prem clubs are on high alert with Benfica open to selling star striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Uruguay forward has a £127million release clause in his contract, according to Portuguese newspaper OJogo.

But the report adds that the Primeira Liga giants might be willing to do business for around £68m at the end of the season.

Credit: Reuters

Benfica will have to pay Nunez's former side Almeria 20 percent of the profit from any sale.

And another factor which might push the sale through is the fact his deal with agent Edgardo Lasalvia expires in the summer.

The article explains: "[Lasalvia] has a document from Benfica which gives him the right to ten percent of their profit if selling the player before the end of June. So he has a good reason to get a transfer done soon."

Nine-cap international Nunez joined Benfica for a club record £20m in 2020.

And they are in a strong bargaining position as he is under contract until 2025.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle, West Ham and Spurs are among the Prem sides who have been linked with the 22-year-old forward.

The Gunners' new garments

Arsenal's rumoured home kit for the 2022-23 season has been inspired by their classic strip from the mid-1990s, writes JAKE LAMBOURNE.

Fans are loving the leaked throwback design, with many taking to social media to once again praise Adidas for the retro look.

In new pictures shared by Footy Headlines, Arsenal's alleged next kit has been modelled on the 1994-96 shirt, which was designed by Nike.

That kit boasted a white polo collar, with a lightning zig-zag pattern running vertically down the jersey.

And in the leaked design, the polo collar is back - the first time it has appeared on a shirt since Adidas became the club's sponsors in 2019.

But there is no striking lightning look on the shirt, instead the zig-zag look can be seen on the collar.

The lightning bolt design was also used on the iconic Arsenal kits in the 1994-95 and 1995-96 away strips.

It even features on this campaign's blue third kit.

Supporters have been quick to comment on next season's rumoured kit, as one tweeted: "Inspired by one one my favourite kits."

Another user remarked: "Take my money now."

Torrid time in North London coming to an end

Lucas Torreira is set to finally secure a permanent move away from Arsenal in the summer after two years spent on loan, writes JAKE LAMBOURNE.

The 26-year-old midfielder starred in his opening season in England after joining on a £22million deal from Sampdoria in 2018.

But he quickly became a bit-part player in his second campaign under Unai Emery and then Mikel Arteta, resulting in him being shipped out to Atletico Madrid last term.

And Torreira found himself on the move once again last summer after he returned to Italy last year to link up with La Viola on loan.

He has established himself as a key player in Florence having chipped in with four goals and one assist in 28 games in all competitions.

However the Uruguay international's impressive form has not been enough to convince Arteta he has a future in North London.

It is understood that the Serie A outfit are willing to trigger their option to buy clause in Torreira's contract.

Commenting on Torreira, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated that Arsenal are set to hold talks with Fiorentina to make it permanent.

Romano tweeted: "Arsenal are prepared to let Lucas Torreira leave the club on a permanent deal in June.

"Talks will take place soon with Fiorentina - buy option clause available for £12.7m."

Gunners on the international stage

Who will you be watching tonight?

Elneny to Besiktas for free

Mohamed Elneny could be set to swap the Emirates for a move to Turkey’s top-flight.

The midfielder who has dropped down Arsenal’s pecking order is rumoured to be in line for a summer switch to Besiktas as a free agent.

The Egypt international’s current contract with the North London giants is set to expire in June this year.

And Turkish sports news outlet FotoMac claims Besiktas are looking to contact the player's representatives.

Elneny, 29, spent one term on loan with the club helping them to a third place finish in the 2019-20 season.

It thought officials from the Super Lig outfit are seeking to commence talks with Elneny’s reps in April over the possibility of a switch.

Young Gunner makes international bow

Arsenal's William Saliba added to his ever-growing reputation by making his international debut for France in the 2-1 win against Ivory Coast.

The defender was introduced as a second half substitute for Raphael Varane on Friday, just 24 hours after celebrating his 21st birthday.

Saliba has enjoyed an outstanding season on loan at Marseille, and many Arsenal fans hope to see him in their first team soon - and for many years to come.

However, les Phoceens president Pablo Longoria has indicated that he will do all he can to make Saliba's move to the south of France permanent.

The centre-back has now represented his country at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20, U21 and senior level.

Ozil has 'problems with everyone'

Fenerbahce's ostracised star Mesut Ozil has a 'problem with everyone', according to one former Arsenal teammate.

The 33-year-old was indefinitely excluded from the Turkish club's squad last week following a pattern of behaviour that soured his time in north London.

Now, in an interview with FourFourTwo, Nacho Monreal has lifted the lid on the German's issues.

"Ozil's problem is that he had problems with everyone," noted Monreal.

"It ended badly with Wenger, he didn't play the last few games with him, then Emery tried to bring him back and make him our leader.

"To begin with, he gave him a lot of confidence and Mesut played a lot, but the coach understood there were other teammates who were in better condition.

"Ozil was one of the best players in the team, one of the best paid, but they saw he wasn't at the level required. As a person, he was good with everyone, but he also missed a lot of games through injury."

Ozil eventually split unceremoniously from Arsenal after being omitted from Mikel Arteta's first team squad.

Ramsdale relishes chance to lead

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale would jump at the chance to become Arsenal captain - and claim it fully with two hands.

The England stopper was discussing the skipper's role with FourFourTwo, and admitted he would 'take responsibility' if given the chance by Mikel Arteta.

“We’ve got a lot of strong characters, though, and a lot of people who I think would be good captains," Ramsdale said.

“Just to be told ‘you’re in a leadership role’, I’d relish. You never turn down a captaincy and I think I’d excel if I was given the armband, but that’s down to the boss.”

The Arsenal captaincy has been discussed ever since previous skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club in January.

Alexandre Lacazette has been holding the fort, but is out of the contract at the end of the season. Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney have both been suggested as possible replacements.

Proud Xhaka set for milestone

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is set to win his 100th cap for Switzerland this evening when they host Kosovo in Zurich.

The Swiss captain made his debut for his country against England at Wembley in 2011, against the same opposition and at the same venue as where he made his 99th international appearance on Saturday.

Now the midfielder is preparing for an emotional encounter with the country where his parents were raised.

Speaking about the occasion and the opposition, Xhaka joked: "I didn't invite everyone, otherwise I would have had to rent the whole stadium."

Gunners closing in on Cody

Arsenal are winning the race to land PSV star Cody Gakpo, according to reports in the Netherlands.

The Gunners have supposedly made an appealing offer for the 22-year-old, who is excited by the prospect of first team football at a London club.

Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on the Dutch star - who has recently broken into the national team - but Gakpo doesn't want the risk of being sat on the bench of a foreign club ahead of November's World Cup.

The winger, who mainly operates on the left, has hit 16 goals in all competitions for the Eindhoven club this season, and has also provided 15 assists.

PSV are thought to be willing to do business at around £45million, beating the club-record £35million they received from Napoli for Hirving Lozano in 2019.

Brazil's Tite rubbishes Arsenal claims

Brazil head coach Tite has hit out media suggestions that he was in line to take over at Arsenal from the beginning of the 2023-23 season.

Reports in his homeland indicated that the 60-year-old had recently met with Gunners sporting director Edu, and agreed a deal to replace Mikel Arteta.

Speaking on international duty, Tite has expressed his dismay at what he considers fake news.

Sky Sports quote him as saying: "I am sad because an information is broadcasted to the public and it is a lie. The information is a lie.

"And the people that I represent, that feel identified with me, rest assured that Tite has a personal moral conduct and values his professional conduct.

"I know the responsibility that bears at Brazil's national team. Sorry, Arsenal. Sorry, Arteta, this is not true. It didn't come from us. There's absolutely nothing."

Arsenal target Marco Asensio is reportedly weighing up his future at Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old Spanish winger has been told by Bernabeu chiefs to sign a new bumper deal by the end of June or he will be sold, according to Sport.

The Gunners reportedly saw a £34million bid for Asensio rejected in the summer, and Liverpool were also linked with him in October.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan would be prepared to sell Arsenal-target Lautaro Martinez for about 70 million euros, according to Calciomercato.

Their report says the Italian giants do not consider the 24-year-old Argentina striker "non-transferable".

But a star who might be coming back the other way is Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

He is set to return to Arsenal when his loan spell at Roma ends, according to the Mirror.

The versatile midfielder, 24, made a temporary switch to the Serie A club in January but has had limited game time.

It remains to be seen whether Gunners boss Mikel Arteta sees a future for the five-cap England star at the Emirates, but he is likely to attract interest from other Prem clubs in any event.

And teenage midfielder Bradley Ibrahim has signed his first pro deal with Arsenal.

The 17-year-old joined from Queen’s Park Rangers last summer and has been impressing in the Gunners’ youth ranks.

The versatile starlet can play in the middle of the park as well as centre-half.

Xhaka's dad reveals prison ordeal

Granit Xhaka's dad has opened up about how he was arrested and tortured as a 23-year-old in Yugoslavia in the 1980s.

The Arsenal star's father Ragip told Blick he was jailed for rebelling against the state.

On the dreadful conditions, he explained: "[It was] almost four by two meters including a free-standing toilet for all five. We were there 23 hours and 50 minutes a day.

"We had ten minutes of outdoor exercise, but because of prison rules we weren't even allowed to look at the sky."

Milan 'prepared to sell Martinez'

Inter Milan would be prepared to sell Arsenal-target Lautaro Martinez for about 70 million euros, according to Calciomercato.

The report says the Italian giants do not consider the 24-year-old Argentina striker 'non-transferable'.

Arsenal fifth favourites for Raphinha

Arsenal are joint fifth favourites to sign Leeds superstar Raphinha, according to the bookies.

Sky Bet have the Gunners priced at 7/4 to beat a host of other top European clubs to the signature of the Brazilian if he leaves Elland Road.

The frontrunners are Spanish giants Barcelona at 7/4, followed by German powerhouses Bayern Munich at 7/1.

‘Frustrated’ Pepe could leave Arsenal

Arsenal's £72million record signing Nicholas Pepe has thrown doubt on his future at the club by hinting he might be off.

The Ivorian winger, 26, has had just five Prem starts this season and has fallen down the Gunners' pecking order.

Speaking ahead of Ivory Coast’s friendly with England at Wembley on Tuesday night, he said: "I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens.”

Gunners get update on Asensio

Arsenal and Liverpool target Marco Asensio is reportedly weighing up his future at Real Madrid.

Sport report the 26-year-old Spanish winger has been told by Bernabeu chiefs to sign a new bumper deal by the end of June or he will be sold.

The Gunners reportedly saw a £34million bid for Asensio rejected in the summer, and the Reds were linked with him in October.

Arsenal target Rashford ‘not clinical’

Former Chelsea striker and now football pundit Tony Cascarino says Marcus Rashford is ‘not clinical’ enough to lead the line for Arsenal.

United forward Rashford is reportedly a transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s Champions League-chasing Gunners.

Cascarino told talkSPORT: “I’m not sure if Marcus is a solution for Arsenal because Marcus is not clinical.

“He doesn’t particularly lead the line well and that’s one of the two traits you need if you’re going to play in an Arteta team.”