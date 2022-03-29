Cesar Azpilicueta’s Chelsea contract has been extended after clause met… but could still leave in Barcelona transfer

CESAR AZPILICUETA'S Chelsea contract has been extended thanks to a clause put in place BEFORE the club was hit with sanctions, according to reports.

But the defender could still leave the club for Barcelona in a summer transfer.

Cesar Azpilicueta has had his Chelsea contract extended but could still quit Credit: Getty

Azpilicueta's deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

But as reported by The Telegraph, the Spaniard triggered an automatic extra 12 months by reaching the threshold for appearances in 2021-22.

The terms of the arrangement were settled before the Blues were slammed with sanctions over Roman Abramovich's ownership.

That included being unable to sign players or pen new contracts.

However, as this was sorted in advance, it gets the green light.

But Azpilicueta may still leave the club for free this summer.

He has been heavily linked with Barcelona - alongside fellow Stamford Bridge defender Andreas Christensen.

And therefore the current Chelsea captain could opt for a gentleman's agreement and walk away for nothing.

Barca are desperate to land the experienced defender who has won everything available to him during ten successful seasons in West London.

As well as his versatile defensive capabilities, he would be a useful leadership addition to Xavi's young dressing room.