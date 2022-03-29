ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta’s Chelsea contract has been extended after clause met… but could still leave in Barcelona transfer

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

CESAR AZPILICUETA'S Chelsea contract has been extended thanks to a clause put in place BEFORE the club was hit with sanctions, according to reports.

But the defender could still leave the club for Barcelona in a summer transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQs9T_0eswCh1u00
Cesar Azpilicueta has had his Chelsea contract extended but could still quit Credit: Getty

Azpilicueta's deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

But as reported by The Telegraph, the Spaniard triggered an automatic extra 12 months by reaching the threshold for appearances in 2021-22.

The terms of the arrangement were settled before the Blues were slammed with sanctions over Roman Abramovich's ownership.

That included being unable to sign players or pen new contracts.

However, as this was sorted in advance, it gets the green light.

But Azpilicueta may still leave the club for free this summer.

He has been heavily linked with Barcelona - alongside fellow Stamford Bridge defender Andreas Christensen.

And therefore the current Chelsea captain could opt for a gentleman's agreement and walk away for nothing.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Barca are desperate to land the experienced defender who has won everything available to him during ten successful seasons in West London.

As well as his versatile defensive capabilities, he would be a useful leadership addition to Xavi's young dressing room.

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

368K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

114M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Clause#Cesar Azpilicueta S#The Telegraph#Spaniard#Stamford Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
368K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy