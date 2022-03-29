ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pesto Garden Pizza [Vegan]

One Green Planet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh basil, red pepper flakes, and vegan parmesan for serving. Make the basil pesto by adding the ingredients in a blender and blending until creamy, adding water if needed. In a small pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon olive...

www.onegreenplanet.org

recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
Mashed

Fried Brown Rice Recipe

Fried rice is a hearty comfort food that's loved by most people. Whether cooked at a restaurant or at home, fried rice is a genius way to dress up the affordable pantry staple and make it something special. One easy swap you can make to create a fried rice that's on the healthier side is switching to whole grain brown rice instead of white.
RECIPES
Mashed

Daphne Oz's Caesar Salad Recipe Omits A Key Ingredient

The Caesar salad is one of the most famous salads in the world. In fact, this classic dish is on the menu at more than 28% of restaurants (via Tastewise). What's in a traditional Caesar salad? According to Britannica, it consists of romaine lettuce tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, pounded anchovies, and raw or coddled (boiled for one minute) eggs.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Garlic Fried Pasta

One of the simplest pasta dishes ever and one of the most delicious ones ever! Serve with a freshly made green salad and you’ll have an incredible dinner for family and friends. INGREDIENTS. 1 pkg spaghetti, cooked, rinsed and cooled. 1-2 tbsp minced garlic. 1 small onion diced. Olive...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for aubergine-chorizo stew, and blood orange cake

For those of us who like to cook with the seasons, “late winter, early spring” seems to last forever. The sun may be beginning to warm the soil, life is stirring in the garden, on the farms and on our allotments, but we have a way to go yet. Long leeks, purple sprouting, cavolo nero and huge crinkly leaved Savoy cabbages still dominate the vegetable rack. There is fine rhubarb and crisp pears for breakfast and those neat, tight-skinned citrus fruits continue to lift our hearts.
RECIPES
ABC 4

Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake

(Good Things Utah) Tender bites of chicken breast, a quick alfredo sauce, and penne pasta are tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and spinach then baked with mozzarella melted over the top. This pasta bake is bursting with the flavors of Tuscany!. Ingredients:. 16 oz. penne or farfalle pasta. 2...
UTAH STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Easy Black Bean Burger [Vegan]

1 medium yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup) Pinch of cayenne (optional) Tahini cabbage slaw (recipe follows) Toast your bread in a toaster until golden and crispy. Tear the toasts and add them to a food processor. Process until you get small/medium sized crumbs. Transfer to a large bowl. Rinse...
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to turn bean cooking water into a sparkling vegan caesar salad

A good caesar salad is an important part of any cook’s repertoire, but such an iconic dish needs a twist to make it your own. Today I’m sharing a plant-based version from my cookbook Eating for Pleasure, People & Planet that’s made with a variety of nutritious bitter leaves instead of the rather dull traditional iceberg lettuce, some seaweed and salty capers to give it a hint of the sea as an alternative to anchovies, and grated walnuts to replace the parmesan in the original. The real hero ingredient, however, is that lowly by-product aquafaba, or bean cooking water, which makes great mayonnaise and an even better caesar dressing.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Chips With Kale Pesto [Vegan, Paleo]

2 tablespoons extra virgin coconut oil, melted (or olive oil) Sea salt + herbs de provence (or dried oregano, thyme...) 2 large handfuls of basil (or oregano, mint, sage, parsley...) 2 large handfuls of kale, without grain and finely chopped (or spinach, radish green...) 1/2 cup pine nuts (or walnuts,...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Roasted Purple Cabbage With Green Goddess Dressing [Vegan]

Preheat the oven to 450°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Chop the head of cabbage in quarters, leaving the core intact as that's what will hold it all together. If you can get more slices out of it while still keeping the core, go for it.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Daikon Radish Stew [Vegan]

1 cup + 1 tablespoon (250g) Daikon Radish(*Note1) 1 tablespoon Mirin (Note2) 1/4 teaspoon Black Vinegar( Note 3) 800 ml water( including mushroom soaking water) First, we need to drain the tinned bamboo shoots and cut the kelp into bite-size. Peel daikon radish and carrot, then cut them into approx. 1.5×1.5cm cubes. Soak Shiitake mushroom in boiling hot water for 10-20 minutes. Peel the ginger then cut it into matchsticks.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Refreshing Spinach Mango Salad [Vegan]

Rinse the spinach and arugula thoroughly and pat dry with a clean kitchen towel or dry with a salad spinner. Chop or tear the greens into bite-size pieces. Place in a large salad bowl. Add sliced radishes and cubbed mango to the bowl with greens and set aside. Now prepare...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Lentil Quinoa Loaf [Vegan]

2 chia eggs mix 1 tablespoon chia with 1/4 cup water = 1 egg. Preheat oven to 350 degree F. In a medium saucepan, bring the lentils and 2 ½ cups water to a boil. Reduce to simmer, covered and cook for about 25 minutes until the lentils are tender.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Berry Breakfast Muffins [Vegan]

1 cup oat flour (gluten free if necessary) 1 cup mixed berries (Iblueberries, raspberries and blackberries) Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and prepare a muffin pan. Mix all the wet ingredients together in a large bowl. Add dry ingredients in until combined with the wet. Fold in the...
RECIPES

