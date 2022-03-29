ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Three people killed in 50-vehicle pileup on Pennsylvania interstate

By Andy Mehalshick, Emily Silvi, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Penn. ( WBRE/WYOU ) — Three people were killed in a pileup crash involving more than 50 vehicles Monday in Pennsylvania, as blinding snow moved through the area.

The pileup happened on Interstate 81 at around 10:30 a.m. as a snow squall moved through the Foster Township area, located about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia. A Schuylkill County deputy coroner confirmed the deaths Monday evening.

Deer Creek High School students walkout over graduation concerns

As of 5 p.m., it was still an active crash scene. Smoke could be seen billowing from some of the wreckage.

Nexstar’s WBRE/WYOU was set up on an exit overlooking Interstate 81.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhOgq_0esw0m7O00
    Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kGwL_0esw0m7O00
    Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1zQa_0esw0m7O00
    Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)

Authorities say more than 50 vehicles were involved and that it was all caused by heavy snow that led to whiteout conditions and slick roads.

OBN investigating after 50 people flee from semi-truck in McClain County

According to police, more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, some by ambulance and some via helicopter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxgnI_0esw0m7O00
    Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCdiR_0esw0m7O00
    Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KADnL_0esw0m7O00
    Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIqYK_0esw0m7O00
    Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)

“I couldn’t see anything, I was just hearing banging around me. Then I heard a really loud boom. That’s when black smoke came up from the tanker truck that blew up, that’s when I knew it was really bad,” said Lillie Weaver of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

State police are still investigating and are expected to release more information Monday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

KFOR
KFOR

20K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Oklahoma State
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 81#Traffic Accident#Deer Creek High School#Nexstar#Wbre Wyou#Obn#Mcclain County
People

School Bus Driver Dies After Students Steer Bus to Safety During Medical Emergency

Arthur McDougall, a school bus driver in the small town of Topsham, Maine, died shortly after experiencing a medical event behind the wheel on Monday. He was 77. "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Arthur McDougall, our bus driver who was transported to the hospital this morning, has passed away," Maine School Administrative District 75 interim Superintendent Bob Lucy wrote on Facebook on Monday.
TOPSHAM, ME
Toby Hazlewood

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

Charges: April Oleary Drove Drunk At 120+ MPH Before Fatal Maple Grove Crash

Originally published March 1 MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Patrol investigators have estimated a 21-year-old Otsego woman was driving over 120 mph before causing a fatal three-vehicle crash last September, according to charges filed in Hennepin County. April Oleary faces three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and three additional felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Sept. 12 incident. (credit: Hennepin County) According to the complaint, officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the incident on the 15500 block of County Road 81 in Maple Grove. When they arrived, officers saw that three vehicles were...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Daily Voice

Coroner ID's Victims Of Deadly US 22 Crash: Report

Authorities have identified the two men who died in a crash along US 22 on Friday, March 18, according to a report by PennLive.Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township, and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were in a silver 2003 Ford Escape SUV with four other people when the crash occurre…
HARRISBURG, PA
WRAL

More than 70 cars involved in pileup on Pa. highway

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Pennsylvania State Police say more than 70 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision during a snowstorm on Route 581 in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WDTN

Hog barn burns, 2 thousand hogs dead

CORRECTION: A former edition of this article incorrectly identified the structure. The structure was a hog barn. This error has been corrected. BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A hog barn caught fire early Thursday morning in Darke County, officials said. Officials on the scene said firefighters responded to the Kenneth Scholl Hog Farm on Coletown […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
KFOR

KFOR

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy