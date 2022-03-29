Bipartisan delegation urges Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs

Pete Buttigieg spends most — if not all — of his work day talking about planes, trains, automobiles, you name it. To hear him tell it, he wouldn't have it any other way. "This is the topic I've always cared about. I mean, from the policy work we did when I was mayor [in Indiana], all the way back through, you know, childhood fascinations," Buttigieg excitedly tells PEOPLE about his role as secretary of transportation in a recent chat after his town hall at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, last week.

