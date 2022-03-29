ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Was military procedure followed in selecting Huntsville as US Space Command's future headquarters?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice found a baby that had been reported missing Monday...

Lawmakers Look to Huntsville for Future of Space Flight

Congressmen applaud Marshall Space Flight Center for Artemis project. NASA is one step closer to returning to the moon, all thanks to the hard work of crews in Huntsville who help manage the Artemis program at the Marshall Space Flight Center.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Affordable apartments in downtown Huntsville

Police found a baby that had been reported missing Monday night. Pigs were on the loose in Hartselle. A Decatur woman bit an officer Saturday while resisting arrest. Digital Manager Wade Smith accepted the award on behalf of the 48 Digital Team, News Director Julie Szulczewski, and General Manager Jama Killingsworth.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
2 Morgan County deputies disciplined after incident on plane

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Deputy is no longer on the force, while another is being disciplined for their actions on a plane in February. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on Feb. 26, officers assigned to the airport precinct division were made aware of a disturbance on a flight heading to Tampa, Florida. When officers arrived, they found four intoxicated passengers who refused to wear a mask. The four were later taken off the flight.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Dollar General Workers In Tuscaloosa Threatened For Speaking Out

Dollar General management overseeing workers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and across the state AND country are reportedly trying to silence angry, tired, overworked and underpaid employees?. That's not the American way!. One Tuscaloosa area employee, who posted her comments here. The employee said one of her managers told her to delete...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Large amount of controlled substances seized Monday in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
Woman charged with helping inmate escape from Decatur facility; man sought

One person has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with an inmate’s escape in Decatur. Amanda Marie Cole, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with facilitating the escape of inmate Douglas Kyle Paseur, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Paseur escaped from the North Alabama...
DECATUR, AL
Pedestrian struck on Hwy 31 in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was struck by a vehicle Saturday while walking on Highway 31 North near Burgess Body shop. According to Capt. Jeff Warnke with the Cullman Police Department, the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. when a woman was attempting to cross a four lane intersection.
CULLMAN, AL
6-year-old hit by car in Center Point, driver left scene

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding their scooter in Center Point, police said Friday night. According to Deputy Chief David Agee, Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Saddle Ridge Lane around 5:31 p.m. to the report of a […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Air Force tries to develop more agile mindset

It made for an unusual exercise at Langley Air Force Base. A group of intelligence specialists were handed some new communications gear and directed to set up a “C3″ operation — command, control and communications — as if they’d just been dispatched to a remote and unused airfield.
Bridge inspections cause back up on I-65

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-65 is backed up from the Tennessee River bridge to I-565 due to bridge inspections. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook to alert people of the backup along with a picture of the backup.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Sardis City missing baby found Tuesday

Pigs were on the loose in Hartselle. A Decatur woman bit an officer Saturday while resisting arrest. Digital Manager Wade Smith accepted the award on behalf of the 48 Digital Team, News Director Julie Szulczewski, and General Manager Jama Killingsworth. Bipartisan delegation urges Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado...
SARDIS CITY, AL
Teen banned from Cullman city parks

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 13-year-old boy has been banned from all Cullman city parks, including future ones, after police said he was caught vandalizing a public bathroom. According to Cullman Police Sergeant Adam Clark, the teen was caught Monday night after officers watched him leave a vandalized bathroom that they knew was clean before he went in. When officers confronted him, police said they found him in possession of graffiti gear. Officers said the teen has also been seen on city cameras, which police used to find him.
CULLMAN, AL

