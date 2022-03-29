Was military procedure followed in selecting Huntsville as US Space Command's future headquarters?

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 13-year-old boy has been banned from all Cullman city parks, including future ones, after police said he was caught vandalizing a public bathroom. According to Cullman Police Sergeant Adam Clark, the teen was caught Monday night after officers watched him leave a vandalized bathroom that they knew was clean before he went in. When officers confronted him, police said they found him in possession of graffiti gear. Officers said the teen has also been seen on city cameras, which police used to find him.
