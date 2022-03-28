ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massage Envy Student-Athlete of the Week: Colten Davis

goutrgv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Colton Davis, of the baseball team, is the Massage Envy Student-Athlete of the...

goutrgv.com

The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos face Lady Apaches for bi-district soccer title

The Uvalde Lobos were to play the Gonzales Lady Apaches in Class 4A bi-district soccer competition Friday night at San Antonio. See the Uvalde Leader-News Facebook page for results. The winner of the Uvalde-Gonzales bi-district match will advance to play the bi-district winner between the Boerne Greyhounds and the Austin...
UVALDE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Boitan earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Baylor men’s tennis junior Adrian Boitan has earned Big 12 Player of the Week, announced on Tuesday. Boitan went 2-0 against No. 1 TCU on Friday, winning singles and doubles matches in Fort Worth. In doubles, Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win on...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball races past UT Arlington

WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team picked up its fifth midweek win of the season on Tuesday, as the Bears beat UT Arlington 15-9. Baylor really blew the game open in the bottom of the second inning, as the Bears put up on an eight spot on the Mavericks, and never allowed UTA to […]
ARLINGTON, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Softball Goes 1-2 Against Trinity University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team went 1-2 this weekend in their three game conference series against Trinity University 0-2; 6-1; 5-6. In their first game of the series, the Mountaineers fell to the Tigers 0-2. In their second game of the series, the Mountaineers defeated Trinity University 6-1.
KERRVILLE, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Men’s Golf Competes at Linda Lowry Invitational

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to Austin, Texas, on Sunday to compete in the Linda Lowry Invitational hosted by Concordia University. After three rounds of competition, the Mountaineers ultimately finished in 4th place as a team with a total score of 927, just two strokes shy of 2nd place.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Angelo State Head Basketball Coach Resigns

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Athletic department is announcing the resignation of Head Men's Basketball Coach Cinco Boone.  Coach Boone notified James Reid, Angelo State University Athletic Director, that he was resigning his position at ASU to pursue a coaching position at another institution. Coach Boone has been at the helm of the men's basketball program at ASU for seven years. During his time at ASU he has amassed an overall record of 129-67, has qualified for the Lone Star Conference Tournament each year while here, and has made the NCAA tournament four times. ASU…
SAN ANGELO, TX

