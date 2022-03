DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a Greensboro man was found two months after a car was hit by a train and thrown into the water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 14, troopers responded to the scene at the Yadkin River near […]

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO