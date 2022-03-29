ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vietnam arrests chairman of FLC, Bamboo Airways over market manipulation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

HANOI, Mar 29 (Reuters) - Vietnamese police on Tuesday arrested the chairman of one of the country’s largest private groups on accusations of manipulating the stock market, the Ministry of Public Security said.

Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of property and leisure company FLC Group and Bamboo Airways, is also accused of hiding stock transaction information, the ministry said in a statement.

FLC, which owns dozens of resorts and golf courses throughout the country, didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to the ministry, Quyet sold 74.8 million shares of FLC on Jan. 10 without notifying market authorities as required.

FLC shares closed down 7% on Tuesday at 12,650 dong apiece. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Philippines, U.S. hold biggest military exercises in seven years

MANILA, March 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines and the United States kicked off on Monday their biggest joint military drills since 2015, underscoring improved defence ties after President Rodrigo Duterte had scaled back some earlier war games to pursue warmer ties with China. The annual "Balikatan" (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises involve 8,900...
MILITARY
Reuters

Vietnam jails activist for 5 years over 'anti-state' acts

HANOI, March 23 (Reuters) - A Vietnamese court jailed a prominent social commentator for five years on Wednesday for anti-state activities, his lawyer and state media said, among dozens of activists that rights groups say are being persecuted for criticising the government. Le Van Dung, 51, was convicted of conducting...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bamboo Airways#Flc#Market Manipulation#Vietnamese#Flc Group
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
CBS News

U.S. boosts missile defense readiness in response to North Korea's "serious escalation" with recent missile tests

U.S. officials said Thursday that the Pentagon was amplifying its readiness in the Pacific in light of two North Korean missile tests over the past two weeks. North Korea said the launches were to help develop satellites, but as CBS News Asia correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports, American intelligence agencies believe Kim Jong Un's military was really testing components of its gigantic "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

U.S. targets Russians in new North Korea sanctions after missile launches

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The United States imposed fresh North Korea-related sanctions on Friday, targeting Russian individuals and companies after U.S. and South Korean officials said Pyongyang had used its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two recent launches. The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury, targeted two...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

North Korea announces launch of satellites to monitor 'troops of the U.S. imperialism' - as South Korea elects president who vowed to teach 'rude boy' Kim Jong-un some 'manners'

North Korea will launch a series of reconnaissance satellites to monitor US troops and their 'vassal forces' in Asia, Kim Jong-un announced today. The satellites will provide real-time information on the military actions carried out by the US and its allies of South Korea, Japan and other Pacific nations, state media said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Why North Korea Won’t Give Up Its Nuclear Weapons

How will Americans know when North Korea has developed nukes that could strike the United States? A missile defense expert was once asked. He shrugged and said, “Well, you’re going to see a bright light.”. The answer speaks to the uncertainty of whether Pyongyang can actually defeat U.S....
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

383K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy