A short history of Europe: From Pericles to Putin, with Simon Jenkins

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

Europe is an astonishingly successful place. It has seen some of the world’s most ambitious leaders, transformative eras in both art and politics, and has become one of the greatest symbols of international cooperation in history. Yet Europe’s history is also tarred by Imperialism, dictatorships, and extraordinary counts of violence and brutality. It is a complicated tale of many thousands of interweaving stories and narratives.

In this masterclass with bestselling author and journalist Simon Jenkins , you will be taken on a whistle stop tour through Europe’s history in two hours. Touchpoints will include the political twists and turns of Greece and Rome, cultural revolutions led by the likes of Shakespeare and Picasso, and many conflicts - from the French Revolution, two world wars, and up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With Simon’s expert knowledge, visuals and ongoing Q&A, discover how Europe evolved through many fundamental changes, iterations and periods of instability to become the dominantly successful force that it is today.

This course is for …

  • Anyone wishing to learn more about Europe’s fascinating history

Tutor profile

Simon Jenkins Photograph: Simon Jenkins

Simon Jenkins is a journalist and author. He writes weekly for the Guardian and has worked on the Economist and Sunday Times, and edited the Evening Standard and The Times. His books include works on architecture, the press and British politics. His bestsellers include a study of Thatcherism and short histories of London, England, Europe and, forthcoming, a ‘sceptical history’ of the Celts.

Details

Date: Tuesday 3 May 2022
Time: 6.30pm-8.30pm BST
Price: £49 (plus £2.66 booking fee)

This masterclass is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

6.30pm BST | 7.30pm CEST | 10.30am PDT | 1.30pm EDT

You will be sent a link to the webinar 24 hours and 2 hours before the start time of 6.30pm (BST).

