Dorset police arrest man reported to have escaped prison van in underpants

Kyle Eglington allegedly assaulted a security officer. Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A man who reportedly escaped from a prison van in Dorset dressed only in his underpants and socks has been found and arrested by armed officers.

Kyle Eglington, 32, fled the van in Poole on Saturday after allegedly assaulting a security officer.

The National Police Air Service helicopter and the British Transport Police were involved in the search for him and on Sunday police said he may have shaved his head and beard to change his appearance. Armed officers caught him on Monday evening.

A Dorset police spokesperson said: “Officers searching for a man who reportedly escaped from lawful custody can confirm he has been located.

“Dorset police received a report at 11.13am on Saturday 26 March 2022 that 32-year-old Kyle Darren Eglington had made off from a court prisoner transport vehicle in Hardy Road in Poole, having allegedly assaulted one of the security officers.

“Following extensive inquiries, Kyle Eglington was located by officers from Dorset police’s tactical firearms team during the evening of Monday 28 March 2022 and arrested on suspicion of assault and escaping from lawful custody. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals.”

Eglington had been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery in relation to an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday and appeared at Poole magistrates court the next day.

Appealing for help in tracing him, Supt Heather Dixey, of Dorset police, said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other inquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

“I would urge anyone who has seen a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given [white, 5ft 11 in tall and of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard] and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us.

“There is nothing to suggest he poses a risk to the general public. However, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately.

“There will be an extensive police presence in the area as we carry out these inquiries and officers can be approached by members of the community with any concerns.”