Not Everyone Wants Financial Advice from their Parents

When people without kids tell me they're tired, I believe them—I really, truly do. But I've learned as a mom of five kids that being "tired" is a relative state of mind (or loss of your mind). Although I too experienced tiredness pre-kids, the exhaustion hits different post-kids. Not getting a full night of sleep in 13 years because someone is sick, thirsty, doesn't want to stay in their crib/bed/room, had a nightmare, is scared to go to the bathroom alone, or thinks 5 a.m. is a perfectly acceptable time to start the day is quite another feeling.

