ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlas Township, MI

Part of Perry Road closing for 7 weeks, project to start April 11

By Ron Fonger
MLive
MLive
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLAS TWP., MI -- A stretch of Perry Road is about to be closed for seven weeks and the Genesee County Road Commission says the project that’s...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

MLive
MLive

40K+

Followers

40K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
Cars 108

Two Year Road Construction Project in Oakland County Starts This Week

A major construction project is getting underway this week in Oakland County. The Interstate 96 Flex Route project is so massive, it will take two years to complete. The construction won't actually start until Monday, March 21. However, starting today you can expect shoulder closures on both eastbound and westbound I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275/I-696/M-5. This will allow for crews to remove trees and brush along the roadways.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
KOLR10 News

Pickwick Avenue to close for three weeks starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pickwick Avenue will be closed between Elm and Cherry Street for approximately three weeks. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21 for stormwater improvements associated with private development. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained. Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlas Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
UPMATTERS

200 children, chaperones stranded after Mackinac Bridge closure

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinaw City community rallied together to help more than 200 elementary students from Pickford and their chaperones who were stranded in the city Wednesday after falling ice closed the Mackinac Bridge. “What I witnessed tonight was the power of community!” State Rep. John...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
WLNS

Police close Upper Peninsula road after cars go into ditch

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch. M-28 was closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits, police said. The National Weather Service posted advisory […]
MUNISING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Road Work#Uban Construction#Atlas Twp
Macomb Daily

Road Watch: Macomb and Metro Detroit construction week of March 26 and beyond

26 Mile Road bridge in Macomb Township and Ray Township over North Branch Clinton River. Week of March 14 Lane closures and flagging operations will be in place to complete tree and brush removal. April 25 26 Mile Road will be closed to thru traffic from Broughton Road to Ray Center Road. A detour will be posted. Drivers should seek alternate routes when possible. Project consists of bridge superstructure replacement and approach work as part of MDOT Bridge Bundle Program. Project duration April 25-July 2022.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WTVM

Portion of Phenix City road to close 1 week for construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through Downing Drive in Phenix City, you may have to plan for an alternative route. Wednesday, crews will begin construction on the road just south of the Inspection Center. Traffic will be rerouted around the construction. Drivers are urged to...
PHENIX CITY, AL
96.5 KVKI

Railroad Work to Close Parts of 2 Heavily Traveled Bossier Roads

Kansas City Southern Railroad has some work to do, but they will have to close a couple of heavily traveled Bossier City Roads in order to get that work done. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, beginning this Saturday, March 26, LA 72, which is Old Minden Road, south of I-20, will be closed at the Railroad Crossing in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
95.3 MNC

Busy stretch of road in South Bend will be closed to traffic this week

A busy stretch of road in South Bend will close to traffic starting this week. Starting Tuesday, March 22, Dubail Avenue from High to Miami streets, will close for installation of underground infrastructure. Workers will also reconstruct curbs and sidewalks for the Dubail Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. The detour route...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Smith County Road 289, 192 to close this week

Smith County Road 289, south of Chapel Hill, will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday for the replacement of an existing bridge. Residents and businesses on County Road 289 will have access north of the bridge from Texas Highway 64 and south of the bridge from County Road 285 (Old Omen Road).
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YourErie

Oliver Road Roundabout project resuming in April

PennDOT announced that the second year of work on the five-point roundabout at the intersections of Oliver Road, Flower Road, and Hamot Township is expected to start in April 2022. The date for restart is set for April 11, 2022. The two-year project includes removal of the existing intersections and construction of a roundabout. Additional […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Akron Beacon Journal

Section of Firestone Park road closed; work on 9 other Akron streets to start this week

A four-block neighborhood road in Firestone Park is closed through April 22 and sewer work will take place on nine streets in other parts of the city this week. A portion of East Woodsdale Avenue between Clairmont Avenue and Thornapple Avenue closed Monday as contractors from Kenmore Construction Co. began work to replace a water main. Traffic will be detoured to Thornapple while the work proceeds.
AKRON, OH
98.3 The Snake

Road Work on U.S. 93 Between Shoshone and Richfield Starts in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Preliminary work on irrigation systems along U.S. Highway 93/U.S. 26 will get underway in April for a larger repaving project later in the summer between Shoshone and Richfield. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on irrigation structures will need to be done before water begins to flow on a stretch of highway between Marley Road and Jim Bryne Slough, about a six mile stretch. The work will last through the month of April. Flaggers will be in place at various points where there will be one lane of travel. ITD said motorists will have plan on 10 minutes delays. Once the first phase of the project is done crews will return later in July to start the second paving phase. “During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a prepared statement. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”
SHOSHONE, ID
KOLR10 News

Expect road crews on West Bypass as resurfacing project begins April 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning the week of April 4, 2022, MoDOT and contractor crews will begin working on West Bypass (U.S. Route 160) in Springfield. The project also includes intersection improvements at West Bypass and Kearney Street. The new driving surface will be installed between Interstate 44 and James River Freeway. Crews will also install […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
MLive

MLive

40K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy