Elden Ring: Best spells, sorceries, and incantations

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
In Elden Ring, magic is more powerful than ever. Well, maybe not more powerful than in Demon’s Souls, but it’s well worth learning a few spells in order to create the very best Elden Ring character. We suggest taking a look at our Magic Swordsman PVE build for a good example.

Once you’ve got the best weapons in Elden Ring with our list, it’s time to get the best spells to back you up. Below we’ve collated all of the best sorceries and incantations in Elden Ring. Some of these require high INT, while others require FAI and ARC, which means you aren’t likely to be able to use all of these in the same build. Still, if you’re going for either an INT or FAI build, these spells will serve you incredibly well whether it’s against the toughest bosses in the game or PVP players.

Stars of Ruin

If you’re a sorcerer, Stars of Ruin can quickly become one of your primary go-to spells. Stars of Ruin shoots a barrage of twelve magic projectiles that pursue the enemy. The range isn’t too long, but it’s a safe distance given the relatively short charge time. It requires 43 INT, and you’ll need to undertake the Sorceress Sellen questline in order to receive the spell from Master Lusat, but it’s definitely worthwhile for a budding mage.

Comet Azur

Another high-level spell, Comet Azur essentially shoots a Dragon Ball Kamehameha attack toward your opponent. This does huge damage if your enemy has big hitboxes, or isn’t trying to move out of the way. However the start-up time is a bit longer than you’d like, and it’s easy to dodge out of, and therefore useless in PVP encounters. Still, it can melt through bosses as long as you have enough FP and they hold still for long enough, so it’s definitely a spell worth having in your arsenal.

The Flame of Frenzy

For those dabbling with madness, The Flame of Frenzy is a great incantation to start with. This requires 16 FAI and just 16 FP, which means it’s easy enough to use even for low-level Faith users. It launches flames toward foes and does huge amounts of damage. A very intimidating spell, but it can get even worse – or better, depending on your perspective – with a more powerful version we list below.

Founding Rain of Stars

Founding Rain of Stars takes a bit longer to come out after a patch, which is a shame, but it’s still a great attack for both PVP and PVE. It simply creates clouds that rain down glintstone hail. This can cripple weaker enemies entirely, and it hits quite a wide area. The start-up on this move takes much longer now, but can still be used to great effect.

Rock Sling

A simple attack that works brilliantly, Rock Sling tears three stones from the ground and then launches them towards your opponents. This is a Gravity sorcery, which means it can be powered up further while using the Meteorite Staff, so they’re an excellent pairing. This attack has good range and does great damage while homing in on opponents. Even if PVP foes dodge the first stone, they probably won’t dodge them all.

Ranni's Dark Moon

A variant on Rennala’s Full Moon which you can earn from Rennala’s Remembrance, Ranni’s Dark Moon costs a decent amount of FP and stamina to use, but can lower the damage negation of foes, and lower it up to 30% if it inflicts Frostbite. Opening with this move and then swapping to other, faster attacks is a great idea. This spell is strong, but takes a while to start up and fire.

Frenzied Burst

Frenzied Burst is a simple projectile incantation, but it works wonders. Unlike most spells, this projectile has near unlimited range, shooting for a huge distance. It can pierce foes and even attack those behind them. The range and pierce ability make this spell excellent in almost all situations, and is essential if you’re raising your Faith stat.

Unendurable Frenzy

This is that more powerful version of The Flame of Frenzy that we mentioned. Yes, this requires more Faith to use and more FP to fire, but it does more damage than the earlier version, and you can walk while using it, meaning you don’t have to be a sitting duck for incoming projectiles and attacks. You can’t move fast, but it makes all the difference and will help greatly in cornering those PVP foes. If you’re using Frenzy spells, this is essential along with Frenzied Burst.

Fortissax's Lightning Spear

Lightning Spear is a classic Dark Souls attack, but Fortissax’s Lightning Spear is something quite different. You will earn this incantation by turning in Fortissax’s Remembrance, but it’s worth it for Faith users. This spell brings forth two giant bolts of lightning and plunges them into the ground for huge AoE damage. This shouldn’t be used for ranged battle like the ordinary Lightning Spear, but it should terrify foes that are aiming for melee combat.

Rotten Breath

One for Tarnished who refuse to brush their teeth, Rotten Breath is one of the incantations you can get from Dragon Communion. Requiring 15 FAI and 12 ARC, this spell summons a ghostly dragon head to spew rotten breath that can inflict Scarlet Rot on opponents. This attack is shockingly useful in PVP and PVE alike and is worth well using if you are going to have any points in FAI or ARC.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

