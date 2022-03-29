ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Four Words the Queen Wrote for Her Beloved Husband Prince Philip

10NEWS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday marks the first anniversary of the death of...

www.wtsp.com

epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missing This Royal Event Amid Security Row? Duke Warned His Memoir Is A Potential Threat To Queen Elizabeth's Power

Prince Harry is not returning to the U.K. any time soon. Prince Harry has been making it to the headlines lately amid his security row with the U.K. government as he suggests paying for his own group of bodyguards when his family visits the British soil. The husband of Meghan Markle is embroiled in a High Court battle against the Home Office after he was told he would not get the “same degree” of security when coming back from America.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen pays tribute to Prince Phillip with her beautiful 'Scarab' brooch at memorial service

The Queen and the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday for a special memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April 2021. As a moving tribute to her beloved Philip, the monarch wore her 'Scarab' brooch, which was designed by Andrew Grima. The beautiful yellow gold, ruby and diamond brooch was a personal gift from her husband in 1966, and she memorably wore the jewel for her and Philip's platinum anniversary portrait.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in first public outing in 5 months

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public outing in five months in order to pay tribute to the man she was married to for 73 years. The British monarch and other members of her family gathered together Tuesday at London’s Westminster Abbey for a memorial service in honor of Prince Philip, who died nearly one year ago, on April 9, 2021, at age 99.
CELEBRITIES
Concord News Journal

Daily Mail

Getting the Queen to Prince Philip's memorial will be 'very tightly managed behind the scenes' but there won't be any public 'drama or grand gestures', royal editor reveals - amid reports the monarch 'hopes' to attend

The Queen's attendance at The Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service will happen without 'drama or grand gestures', but will be very 'tightly managed' behind the scenes, royal sources have claimed. Prince Philip's memorial service will take place at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday and will serve as a reminder of his...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Daily Mail

Queen hosts two virtual audiences today and 'hopes to attend' Prince Philip memorial next week: Palace reveals details about Westminster Abbey service attended by royals and 500 guests on Tuesday

The Queen held a virtual audience today and hopes to attend a thanksgiving service to remember her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey next Tuesday despite her recent health issues, a Buckingham Palace source revealed today. Elizabeth II - currently in residence at Windsor Castle - appeared via a...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth During Caribbean Tour, Kate Middleton's Husband Quoted The Monarch In Belize Speech

Prince William quoted Queen Elizabeth's key speech in his remarks in Belize during his royal tour. Prince William paid a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during the Caribbean tour. When the Duke of Cambridge delivered a speech in an evening reception on their last day in Belize, he quoted a remark from his grandmother almost 20 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle sent special gift to the Queen on heartbreaking day - see hidden meaning

A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip is set to take place on 29 March at Westminster Abbey, almost one year after he sadly passed away. For the heartbreaking occasion, royals including the Queen are set to be in attendance – but two members of the family who will likely be remembering the Duke of Edinburgh in private are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Philip: A life in pictures from 1921-2021

The Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, died on 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle.Philip’s funeral at...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry DID feature in Prince Philip's memorial but only in archive footage shown by the BBC - as Prince Philip's ex-protection officer brands his absence amid a security row and family tensions 'pathetic'

Prince Harry has been criticisied for missing his grandfather's memorial service today, amid a row over security and strained relations with his relatives. But despite the family tensions, the Duke of Sussex was included in today's commemorations, after archive footage of Harry speaking about his late grandather was used as part of the BBC's coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial.
CELEBRITIES
People

