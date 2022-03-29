ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoilers

Wordle 283: Answer, clues for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0esvlnIC00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE MARCH 29, 2022 WORDLE SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Tuesday’s was pretty tough. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for some help if you’re struggling with it. So let’s run down a few clues with this one that could get you to solve it:

1. It’s got one vowel.

2. Two of the consonants are the same.

3. This word is sometimes associated with commandments.

And the answer to Tuesday’s puzzle is below this photo of Wordle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0esvlnIC00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

SHALL.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know

Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Why won't more Republicans vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson?

(CNN) — The news was splashed all over websites Wednesday morning: Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, had decided to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. "After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wordle
The Associated Press

Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country —...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
The Hill

US says Putin feels 'misled' by Russian military

The White House said Wednesday that U.S. intelligence assesses that Russian President Vladimir Putin feels “misled” by the Russian military in a way that has resulted in tensions between him and his military leadership. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield detailed the declassified intelligence from the White House...
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy