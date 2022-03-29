Massachusetts State Police presented with memorial plaque in honor of trooper Tamar Bucci

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student at a Cambridge private school died this week in a boating accident while vacationing in Aruba with her family, school officials said. The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. “When Cassidy showed up, everyone said she just belonged here,” said Buckingham Browne and Nichols Head of School Jennifer Price. Price is opening the middle school for families to gather in their grief Saturday. Cassidy transferred from Milton Public Schools, where the superintendent described her as “outstanding and joyful,” to BB&N this academic year. Her brother...

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO