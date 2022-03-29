ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Clank, into the hole’: Trump claims hole-in-one at Florida golf club

By Martin Pengelly
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJnNn_0esvkddz00
*** BESTPIX *** President Trump Departs For Camp David<br>STERLING, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 27: US President Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. President Trump heads to Camp David for the weekend after playing golf. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Donald Trump has claimed to have hit a hole-in-one at his golf course in Florida while playing with a former world No 1, Ernie Els.

Related: Judge says Trump ‘likely’ committed crimes in bid to block Biden victory

The former president released a lengthy statement about the shot, which was said to have happened on Saturday, late on Monday.

Earlier, a federal judge said Trump likely committed felonies during his attempts to overturn his election defeat by Joe Biden. Also on Monday, the House January 6 committee recommended criminal contempt charges for two aides, Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro.

If the hole-in-one statement that followed was meant to change the conversation, it was not Trump’s first such gambit.

It was however marginally less dramatic than his move last week, when a prosecutor who resigned from an investigation of Trump’s business affairs said he believed the former president committed “numerous” felonies.

Trump followed that with a 108-page lawsuit alleging a vast conspiracy to delegitimise his presidency, led by Hillary Clinton.

In his Monday statement, Trump said: “Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true. While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior US Open, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one.”

Trump said he scored his hole-in-one on the par-three 7th at Trump International, West Palm Beach. He said there was both a “slight wind” and a “rather strong wind”, as he hit a five iron. The ball, he said, “bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.

“These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t.”

A video accompanied the statement. It showed Trump picking a ball out of the hole, but not the shot he said put it there.

Referring to Trump’s status as the 45th president, Els tweeted : “Great shot on Saturday 45! Fun to watch the ball roll in for a hole-in-one.”

It has been widely reported that Trump cheats at golf . In 2019, the golf writer Rick Reilly published a book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump .

As well as reporting routine rule violations, with sources including the PGA Tour pro Brad Faxon and the actor Samuel L Jackson, Reilly wrote about Trump’s habit of claiming dubious feats.

“Donald’s Trump’s boast about winning 18 club championships,” Reilly wrote , “is a lie that’s so over-the-top Crazytown it loses all credibility among golfers the second it’s out of his mouth.”

Related: Rick Reilly: ‘Donald Trump will cheat you on the golf course and then buy you lunch’ | Donald McRae

Reilly also wrote that Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida, now the site of Trump’s claimed hole-in-one, “has a plaque on the wall that lists all the men who’ve won the men’s club championship. Trump appears three times: 1999, 2001, and 2009. But hold on. The course wasn’t even open in 1999.”

Reilly also examined Trump’s claim to have a handicap of 2.8. The man generally considered the greatest golfer of all time, Jack Nicklaus, plays off 3.4. In Reilly’s words : “If Trump is a 2.8, Queen Elizabeth is a pole vaulter.”

On Monday, Trump’s hole-in-one claim met with widespread incredulity – and plenty of comparisons to the famous tale of Kim Jong-il, a North Korean dictator who claimed to have hit 11 holes-in-one in his first ever round .

Responding to Trump’s statement, the Washington Post reporter Philip Bump spoke for many.

“After nearly seven years in the public eye,” Bump wrote , “Donald Trump has somehow managed to out-Donald-Trump himself.”

Comments / 152

Never Trump Independent
1d ago

I don’t believe it, another Trump lie! But it would make sense that you would get at least one hole in one when you play golf every day for 70 years , your bound to accidentally get one in!

Reply(1)
26
Jerry Pittman
1d ago

Add it to the long list of things he claims that aren't true ,he probably has Rudy and the my pillow guy for witnesses to it . GEEZE !!!

Reply
20
Douglas Hamilton
1d ago

remember the days when trump lbasted Obama for playing golf and said he would never play golf he'd be too busy running the country. lmao.

Reply
12
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
Axios

John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
POTUS
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

