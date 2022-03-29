ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

$75k slice on Lincoln Heights Triplex; $100k cut on Echo Park fixer; $100k chop on Highland Park Traditional

By Jennifer Rodriguez
theeastsiderla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside...

www.theeastsiderla.com

Related
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
Outsider.com

Yosemite Set to Remove Homeowners From Property Surrounding the National Park

A few homeowners who live near Yosemite National Park are being forced to move this weekend without any kind of compensation. Residents of the El Portal Trailer Park found out back in December that their leases would be terminated by Yosemite National Park come March. Well, Outsiders, that deadline is here. The Park is not allowing anyone to live in their homes past 11:59 p.m. on March 13.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE

