MLB

Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Makes Cactus League debut

 1 day ago

Jameson allowed a run on one hit and struck out three over two innings to earn a save in Monday's spring training game against the...

CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Designated for assignment

VanMeter was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. VanMeter was slated to serve as a utility man in 2022, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks acquired Sergio Alcantara from the Cubs on Sunday. VanMeter made 112 appearances for Arizona last year and hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases.
Torey Lovullo
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Knocked around again

Otto allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring training start against the Mariners. Otto made his second Cactus League start, and it was slightly better than the first but not good enough to stake a claim to a spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.1 spring innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward said earlier this spring that Otto might benefit from more time in Triple-A, and the results seem to confirm that notion.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A

Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Fernandez is still just 25 years old, but he's yet to show much at the big-league level over parts of three seasons. In 35.1 innings of relief, he's struggled to a 6.62 ERA, striking out 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.8 percent.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Justin Anderson: Won't crack Opening Day roster

The Rangers reassigned Anderson to minor-league camp Wednesday. The demotion of Anderson and three others Wednesday leaves the Rangers with 39 players left in big-league camp with Opening Day just over a week away. Anderson, who previously made 111 relief appearances with the Angels between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, hasn't made it back to the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2020. He's expected to work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Step back in second spring start

Gilbert allowed five earned runs on five hits and a walk across 3.2 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday. He struck out four. The 24-year-old had started spring with a performance reminiscent of several of his strong September starts last season, allowing just a solo home run and a walk across three innings versus the Guardians on Thursday. However, matters were clearly different Tuesday, with Kyle Isbel doing the most damage off Gilbert in the form of a three-run home run in the fourth inning. The right-hander should have at least one more chance to get the ship back on course ahead of a regular season that he'll open as Seattle's No. 3 starter.
CBS Sports

Rays' Aaron Slegers: Cut from big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Slegers to minor-league camp Monday. Slegers was one of 11 players optioned or reassigned Monday as the Rays pare down their big-league camp group ahead of Opening Day. Before inking a two-year, minor-league deal with Tampa Bay last August, the 29-year-old made 29 relief appearances for the Angels in 2021. Over 31 innings at the big-league level, he posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Tim Lopes: Back to minors

Lopes was reassigned to minor league camp Wednesday. Lopes spent the 2021 season with the Brewers organization, starting seven games and batting .100. He joined the Rockies in December and will begin the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Albuquerque. Lopes has seen his production at the MLB level decrease over his three seasons with appearances in the league.
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Denied spot on Opening Day roster

The Rays optioned Brujan to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Given that he turned in a lowly .154 OPS in 26 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues in 2021 before finishing the season at Triple-A Durham, Brujan's demotion comes as little surprise. The toolsy, switch-hitting 24-year-old remains one of the Rays' top prospects and likely doesn't need much further refinement in the minors, but Tampa Bay's wealth of infield and outfield talent may force Brujan to wait a little longer before getting his next trial with the big club. If he's able to take hold of a regular role with Tampa Bay at some point in 2022, Brujan would offer intriguing stolen-base upside, after swiping 44 bags in 52 attempts at Triple-A last season.
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Headed for surgery

Longoria will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right index finger, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. A timeline for his return isn't clear, but his finger will be immobilized for at least 10 days before he's able to resume baseball activities. The Giants...
Hoops Rumors

Free agent stock watch: Southwest Division

For the rest of the regular season and postseason, Hoops Rumors is taking a closer look at players who will be free agents or could become free agents this offseason. We consider whether their stock is rising or falling due to their performance and other factors. Wednesday, we’re focusing on a handful of Southwest players.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jose Urena: Inks MiLB deal with Brewers

Urena signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urena spent last season in Detroit and appeared in 26 games (18 starts) with a 5.81 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 67:42 K:BB over 100.2 innings. The right-hander should report to big-league camp for the final stages of spring training, but he'll likely open the season at Triple-A Nashville since the Brewers have an established rotation.
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another impressive showing

Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday. The surging prospect flashed his versatile offensive skill set, pushing his spring average to .316 across 21 plate appearances. The only blemish on Rodriguez's Cactus League resume is his six strikeouts, but if the 21-year-old continues to produce in similar fashion over the balance of the exhibition slate, Seattle will have a hard time justifying sending him to Triple-A.
