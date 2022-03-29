ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Makes second spring appearance

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Martin allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a spring training start against...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

Cubs Trade Infielder Sergio Alcántara to Diamondbacks

Cubs trade Sergio Alcántara to Diamondbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs manipulate their roster leading up to Opening Day, they made a trade Sunday, sending infielder Sergio Alcántara to the Diamondbacks for cash. Alcántara was on the outside looking in this spring in the...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Albert Pujols-Cardinals reunion details; Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte signs contract extension | Latest updates

Who says you can’t go home? An unlikely reunion leads off a rundown of the latest MLB transactions. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reports “Source confirms: Albert Pujols is signing with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year, major league deal, pending physical, and a really cool potential bookend to his career. @dgoold and @katiejwoo were on it. ... Once he completes his physical, Pujols will officially return to the Cardinals organization with which he starred through his first 11 seasons in the major leagues, capturing three National League MVP awards, claiming two World Series championships and compiling nine All-Star Game appearances.”
MLB
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Could get work with Ahmed ailing

Perdomo could get work at shortstop early in the year with Nick Ahmed dealing with a shoulder injury. Ahmed had an MRI on his shoulder which yielded inconclusive results, so it wouldn't be that surprising if he opened the year on the injured list. Perdomo might already be the better all-around player, as both guys are good defensive shortstops while Ahmed has a lengthy track record as a below-average hitter. Perdomo came on strong at the end of last season in the upper minors and in the majors and he has a chance to steal double-digit bases over a full season.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
Trentonian

Phillies deal OF Haseley to White Sox for minor league pitcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in a trade with the Phillies on Tuesday. Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Won't be available for Opening Day

Ahmed (shoulder) said Wednesday that he recently received a pair of cortisone shots, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder discomfort this week, and he'll be unable to throw or hit for 10 days following his cortisone shots. As a result, the 32-year-old won't be available for Opening Day, but it's not yet clear whether he'll wind up on the injured list to begin the season. Geraldo Perdomo and Sergio Alcantara should fill in at shortstop while Ahmed is sidelined.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Assigned to minors

The Mariners reassigned Buchter to minor-league camp Tuesday. The demotion of outfielder Taylor Trammell to Triple-A Tacoma and reassignments of Buchter and right-hander Matt Festa leaves the Mariners with 42 players left at big-league camp as Opening Day approaches. Buchter spent the 2021 campaign in the Diamondbacks organization, appearing in 18 games for the big club and logging a 6.61 ERA over 16.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Dexter Fowler: Signs MiLB deal with Toronto

Fowler (knee) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. The contract includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Fowler will look to impress during what's left of camp to earn a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder. Fowler was limited to just seven games with the Angels in 2021, after his season ended in April when he suffered an ACL tear. The 36-year-old might not yet be fully healthy, so Fowler could stay behind at the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Florida to continue his rehab program once the team heads north for the start of the regular season. In his last relatively full season in 2019, the 36-year-old produced a career-high 19 long balls and 67 RBI while slashing .238/.346/.409 across 150 games with the Cardinals.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Designated for assignment

VanMeter was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. VanMeter was slated to serve as a utility man in 2022, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks acquired Sergio Alcantara from the Cubs on Sunday. VanMeter made 112 appearances for Arizona last year and hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Justin Anderson: Won't crack Opening Day roster

The Rangers reassigned Anderson to minor-league camp Wednesday. The demotion of Anderson and three others Wednesday leaves the Rangers with 39 players left in big-league camp with Opening Day just over a week away. Anderson, who previously made 111 relief appearances with the Angels between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, hasn't made it back to the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2020. He's expected to work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2022 campaign.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Denied spot on Opening Day roster

The Rays optioned Brujan to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Given that he turned in a lowly .154 OPS in 26 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues in 2021 before finishing the season at Triple-A Durham, Brujan's demotion comes as little surprise. The toolsy, switch-hitting 24-year-old remains one of the Rays' top prospects and likely doesn't need much further refinement in the minors, but Tampa Bay's wealth of infield and outfield talent may force Brujan to wait a little longer before getting his next trial with the big club. If he's able to take hold of a regular role with Tampa Bay at some point in 2022, Brujan would offer intriguing stolen-base upside, after swiping 44 bags in 52 attempts at Triple-A last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB

