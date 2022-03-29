Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Makes second spring appearance

Fowler (knee) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. The contract includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Fowler will look to impress during what's left of camp to earn a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder. Fowler was limited to just seven games with the Angels in 2021, after his season ended in April when he suffered an ACL tear. The 36-year-old might not yet be fully healthy, so Fowler could stay behind at the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Florida to continue his rehab program once the team heads north for the start of the regular season. In his last relatively full season in 2019, the 36-year-old produced a career-high 19 long balls and 67 RBI while slashing .238/.346/.409 across 150 games with the Cardinals.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO