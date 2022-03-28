ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Where exactly are WhatsApp chats saved?

By nuraman00
Android Central
 2 days ago

Yes, but check the Chat Backup status on Whatsapp to make sure you've backed up your entire...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Microsoft accidentally reveals that it is testing ads in Windows Explorer

Windows 11 testers are regularly finding new Windows 11 features that Microsoft wasn't ready to show anyone yet. Sometimes that means digging up a new Task Manager or tabs for the File Explorer. And sometimes it means finding advertisements for other Microsoft products as you browse your own locally stored files.
SOFTWARE
pocketnow.com

iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger might need to “interoperate” with smaller platforms in the EU

On Thursday, the European Union published a new press release about the upcoming Digital Markets Act. In the release, the EU states that its lawmakers have agreed that the big tech companies will have to make their messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, iMessage, and Facebook Messenger, "interoperable" with small-scale chat apps at the developers’ request.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Chat Backup
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
CNET

This iOS 15 Trick Can Get You Back Into Your iPhone If You Forgot Your Apple ID Password

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy