Nashville, TN

Man Uses Apple Watch To Stalk Girlfriend, Gets Arrested

By Kavvitaa S Iyer
techworm.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man living in Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on Friday after police discovered he had attached an Apple Watch on the spoke of his girlfriend’s car wheel and used a tracking app to know her whereabouts, WSMV News reported. The accused, Lawrence Welch, 29, has been charged with...

www.techworm.net

