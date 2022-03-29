Greater Washington Partnership pledges $4.7B for minority-owned businesses

You don’t need to be a successful entrepreneur to know how hard it is to fundraise for a startup. Though it’s entertaining to watch business owners vie for investments on ABC’s Shark Tank, dealing with competition and investor uncertainty is hardly much fun for those on the other side of the screen. Startups are statistically likely to face rejection after rejection, with VC firm Andreessen Horowitz only investing in a mere 0.7 percent of startups approaching it annually. Without the evolution of fundraising tactics, infant companies will have nothing to rely on other than fancy pitches to VCs and a cameo on ABC.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO