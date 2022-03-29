ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Washington Partnership pledges $4.7B for minority-owned businesses

By Washington Business Journal
 1 day ago

The Greater Washington Partnership, an alliance of CEOs of the region’s largest employers, said Tuesday member businesses and colleges are committing $4.7 billion over five years toward boosting minority-owned...

L'Observateur

E.J. Ourso College of Business Announces b1BANK Partnership

BATON ROUGE – b1BANK will expand opportunities for LSU business students and military veterans through a partnership with the E. J. Ourso College of Business. The relationship will bolster support for students interested in commercial banking by establishing an endowed scholarship and increasing resources for the college’s Commercial Banking Initiative. Housed in the Department of Finance, this academic program prepares students for the workforce through classroom instruction and experiential learning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Successful Entrepreneurs

Being your own boss can be exhilarating — and risky. An entrepreneur is defined as a solo business owner, which means you reap most of the rewards if successful but shoulder all the downside if your startup fails to get off the ground. It’s a high-wire act, and one that requires significant capital. Yet entrepreneurs […]
SMALL BUSINESS
Des Moines Business Record

Takeaways from the Partnership Small Business Success Summit

Speaker and leadership coach Dima Ghawi gives a keynote speech at the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s Small Business Success Summit on Friday. Photo by Christopher Maharry. The Greater Des Moines Partnership held its Small Business Success Summit in Ankeny on Friday, featuring a keynote speech from Dima Ghawi, “Thriving Beyond Turbulent Times.”
ANKENY, IA
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
Turnto10.com

Results of study to promote and support for minority-owned businesses released

Commerce RI and the Rhode Island Foundation will release the results of a study on supporting minority-owned businesses on Friday. The results are part of a $150,000 study that will be used as a guide to help grow and support minority-owned businesses, according to a release from the Rhode Island Foundation.
ECONOMY
WGNtv.com

Tech space for minority & women-owned startups

1921 is named after the historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the only coworking and incubator space of it’s kind on the far Southside of Chicago. It’s designed to train, fund and launch minority and women-owned tech startups in the community. Joining us to tell us how it works is CEO and founder James Parker.
CHICAGO, IL
WTOV 9

Opportunities increasing for minority-owned businesses in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee is taking action to make sure minority-owned businesses have equal opportunity. "This is definitely a win-win for all business owners, but definitely for your black business owners and your minority business owners,” Karla Martin, a member of the committee, said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
TechCrunch

Apploi raises $25M to address the healthcare hiring crunch

Organizations have increasingly ramped up benefits and hiring in an effort to address the challenges. But they still face roadblocks, including overly long onboarding and vetting for employees. Adam Lewis pitches the platform he founded eight years ago, Apploi, as the solution. Originally aimed at a hirers and job seekers...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Can Blockchain Help Underfunded Startups Make It Past Infancy?

You don’t need to be a successful entrepreneur to know how hard it is to fundraise for a startup. Though it’s entertaining to watch business owners vie for investments on ABC’s Shark Tank, dealing with competition and investor uncertainty is hardly much fun for those on the other side of the screen. Startups are statistically likely to face rejection after rejection, with VC firm Andreessen Horowitz only investing in a mere 0.7 percent of startups approaching it annually. Without the evolution of fundraising tactics, infant companies will have nothing to rely on other than fancy pitches to VCs and a cameo on ABC.
MARKETS
Reuters

Asset manager abrdn to take tougher diversity line at U.S. AGMs

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn (ABDN.L) will take a tougher line at annual meetings of U.S. companies that have poor levels of ethnic and gender diversity on their boards of directors, it said on Monday. Abrdn, which manages around 465 billion pounds ($608 billion), said it...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Transformation Key to Overcoming Post-Pandemic Challenges

Driven by the challenges manufacturers face in the wake of the pandemic—including supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and growing consumer demands—the trend toward digital, sustainable solutions reflects the industry’s growing need for end-to-end, disruption-proof processes, according to a newly released Tacton survey. "Successful manufacturers are rising to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

