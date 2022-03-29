ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

By Maria Pierides
 1 day ago
Splash News

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!

The Spencer star kept things interesting on Oscars night, choosing to wear a long-sleeved black Chanel gown fresh from the Fall 2022 runway, which featured an extremely daring plunging front. Oh, and did we mention that it was also completely see-through?!

The dress looked identical to the version that was presented on the runway earlier this month, and featured intricate gold vertical buttons and matching gold detailing on the sleeve. The Happiest Season actress wore her hair in a (we assume intentionally) messy updo, and her trademark semi-smokey eye makeup teamed with a subtle nude lip. She wasn’t wearing any visible jewelry on this occasion, to let the dress be the real hero piece of the look!

Earlier that day at the main Oscars ceremony, K-Stew surprised everyone by wearing a pair of black satin Chanel shorts teamed with an open white blouse and a matching black blazer. It was so chic yet so daring all at the same time! And it showcased her perfect pins in the best way, and that’s never a bad thing; are we right?

In one way, it was quite unexpected for the Academy Awards red carpet – especially for a ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ nominee, as most nominees tend to favor more extravagant gowns such as the Gucci masterpiece Jessica Chastain (who won the award) wore – but in another way, it was somewhat perfect for Stewart, as she has always had a rebellious streak, especially in fashion. Let’s not forget that this is an actress who regularly and unapologetically likes to wear sneakers on the red carpet!

Kristen didn’t spend long in her elegant black Chanel stilettos on Sunday night, as she changed into black brogues with white socks almost immediately after her red carpet duties were over! And Twitter was very proud of her, as one user wrote, “The only thing better than Kristen Stewart in shorts is her shoe change from heels to loafers,” while another added, “Kristen Stewart immediately changed out of heels and into flats the second she got off the red carpet. Amen, girl. #Oscars.”

