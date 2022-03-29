ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee named Justice arrested for stealing from Walgreens

By Rob Garguilo
 1 day ago
A Florida man named Justice was arrested after he was caught stealing from the business that employed him.

24-year-old Justice Xavier Montanez was arrested after police were dispatched to the Miami Walgreens store that he worked at on Friday.

According to authorities, the store manager informed them that Montanez was captured on surveillance video taking customers’ discarded receipts and issuing cash refunds to himself for items on those receipts.

Police say Montanez conducted 68 fraudulent refunds between February 12th and March 24th, totaling $1,826.13 in stolen funds.

Montanez worked at the store since March 2021.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft and conducting fraudulent refunds.

