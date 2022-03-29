ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Collective bargaining draft shows counties and higher ed in, K-12 out

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1SCn_0esvcbar00
Faculty discuss working conditions during a March 21, 2022 joint roundtable hosted by American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors. From left: Mary Van Buren of Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Caprice Lawless of Front Range Community College and Craig Svonkin of Metropolitan State University of Denver. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

The newest draft of a collective bargaining bill for public sector employees would allow only public sector employees in counties and higher ed to set up unions and engage in collective bargaining with their employers.

Those employees, under the undated draft, include any employee, save for temporary employees who work less than 90 days over a 365-day period. That would include the largest portion of faculty at community colleges and a substantial portion of the faculty at four-year institutions: part-time faculty, known as adjuncts, who teach on a per-course basis.

Workers in K-12 public education including charter schools, cities and towns, special districts or any other political subdivision of the state are left out of the bill, which has been in the works since last year.

Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association that represents public school teachers, said in a statement to Colorado Politics that the 39,000 members of the Colorado Education Association "are deeply disappointed that the collective bargaining bill apparently going forward will not include all K-12 educators in Colorado.

"We believe that all public service workers should have basic rights and a say in their workplace as our working conditions are our students’ learning conditions," Baca-Oehlert said.

She added that CEA "will continue to advocate for educators’ rights and protections so that we can have a stable and supported workforce serving the students of Colorado, no matter their zip code or how much their parents make.”

About 39 of the state's 178 school districts have collective bargaining agreements with their teachers, mostly in large, metro-Denver area school districts.

The bill draft is also unpopular among higher ed and the counties, which while not opposed to the concept of collective bargaining do not want to be required to offer it. Four counties have existing collective bargaining agreements with their employees: Adams, Pueblo, Summit and Las Animas counties.

Opponents of the bill point to the costs to engage in collective bargaining, as demonstrated by the 2020 bill on state employees. That bill estimated the cost of collective bargaining for state employees at $6 million in the 2021-22 budget, but the actual costs may have been as high as $8 million.

According to the community college system, the costs will be higher, pegged at $10 million per year. The draft bill does not address the increase.

Former Democratic Lt. Gov. Joe Garcia, now chancellor of the state's community college system, asked lawmakers in a Feb. 18 letter to either exclude the community college system or create just one collective bargaining unit for the entire system.

Garcia's community college system includes 13 colleges on 38 campuses. The bill places no limits on the number of collective bargaining units that could be set up on each college campus, which could range from one collective bargaining unit for the entire community college system to separate units for each college or even each campus, as well as separate units for adjunct faculty, full-time faculty and professional staff.

According to one study, adjunct faculty comprise 50% of classroom instructors. They're considerably cheaper to hire, receive no benefits and are paid as low as $2,000 per course. In 2020, Inside Higher Ed cited a report from the American Federation of Teachers, which backs the collective bargaining bill, that said about 25% of adjunct faculty live in poverty.

Beyond one bargaining unit for the whole community college system, opponents are also seeking a no-strike provision, which is drawing comparisons to the 2020 state employee collective bargaining bill.

But it's an apples to oranges comparison, according to Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, one of the bill's expected sponsors along with House Majority Leader Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo.

He told Colorado Politics that the collective bargaining bill being contemplated does not mandate unions for public sector employees. Those who want to set up a union would go through a process outlined in the draft bill that is similar to how private unions are set up. It begins with a petition signed by at least 30% of the employees in that proposed bargaining unit that would designate a non-profit employee organization to represent them. Then a secret ballot election would be held, in which a vote of 50% plus one of employees would be required. Employees would also have the choice of "no representation" on that ballot.

The draft bill says that what happens in the private sector can now happen in the counties and in higher ed, Fenberg explained.

Fenberg pointed out that the 2020 bill created and recognized Colorado WINS as the union for state employees. The no-strike provision was negotiated as part of the bill authorizing WINS as the union. In effect, the bill was the contract, he explained.

When workers go to the bargaining table in the private sector, Fenberg said that's when they negotiate certain provisions such as strikes or pay in return for a contract. The bill he intends to carry with Esgar does not designate a union, so strike rights would be part of the negotiations in a contract between the public sector employees and the college, university or county. The size and scope of the bargaining unit also is a matter for negotiation and not the bill itself, he added.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Albemarle teachers push for collective bargaining

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County teachers are pushing the school board to make collective bargaining a reality. More than two-thirds of staff with the district, including teachers, bus drivers and school nurses, want a the Albemarle Education Association to help them bargain for things like wages and working conditions.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Las Animas, CO
Local
Colorado Government
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
Post Register

Analysis: The Freedom Foundation/Ron Nate push to defund higher ed

On March 2, Rep. Ron Nate was doing the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s work. The Rexburg Republican tried to cut more than $1.3 million from the higher education budget — listing campus jobs that, he said, advanced an unrelenting social justice agenda. Nate didn’t tell his Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee...
REXBURG, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Garcia
Arizona Daily Sun

ADE report shows increased K-12 enrollment in Coconino County

The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) released public school enrollment data for the 2021-2022 school year, showing an increase in both Coconino County and Arizona overall, though it was more mixed in Flagstaff schools. The report compiles Oct. 1 enrollment data for schools, districts and counties across the state, as...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Seniors Lose Free Higher Ed Tuition Benefit

So here I am, a golden ager, a senior citizen. My wife thinks I embrace my senior citizenship a bit too enthusiastically, but after successfully navigating 64 spins around the sun without falling off the Earth, I feel I have earned the right to do so. After all, not everyone makes it this far. My paternal grandfather died when he was just 63 years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Higher ed budget passes on first try

The Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 46-22 to approve the budget for Idaho's higher education institutions. It includes four-year state colleges and universities, such as the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College. "This is significant in that it is the first time to pass on the first...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12#Higher Ed#Cea
kmvt

House approves Idaho’s higher ed budget

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s higher education institutions had their budget approved by the Idaho House on Wednesday. Their new budget will be $643 million for Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College, and the University of Idaho. Some House members wanted their budget cut for...
BOISE, ID
Sheridan Media

Lummis Pushes Back on Biden Administration’s Labor Mandates

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) joined 42 of her colleagues in the Senate by issuing a letter to President Biden urging him to consider competition over labor unions when it comes to taxpayer-funded construction contracts. In reference to the letter, Lummis said the Biden Administration’s efforts to prop up dwindling labor unions comes at the expense of taxpayer dollars and she believes that projects should be awarded to qualified contractors regardless of their connection to labor unions. Lummis added that competition drives down prices and increases transparency, and that should be our top priority.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy