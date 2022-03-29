217 Today: Children of frontline healthcare workers saw the pandemic’s scariest moments

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A survey by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses found nearly 70% of nurses said their experiences during the pandemic have caused them to consider leaving nursing. ICU nurse Angie Wheeler considers the job a calling, but the pandemic posed a test unlike any other in her four decades of experience. “The pandemic totally changed nursing,” she says. And it’s led to a surge in burnout among healthcare workers nationwide. Doctors Community Hospital in Prince Georges County, Maryland, has experienced up to 30% turnover in nursing staff, according to Chief Nursing Officer Crystal Beckford. When asked what it means if...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO