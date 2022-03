Boston Celtics fans were able to breathe a slight sigh of relief on Wednesday morning, as it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that starting center Robert Williams III is expected to return from his torn meniscus within four to six weeks. At 47-29 and in third place in the Eastern Conference — but just one game behind the conference-leading Miami Heat — the Celtics have all but assured themselves a spot in the top six and thus, avoiding the dreaded Play-In Tournament.

NBA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO